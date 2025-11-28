Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samsung Galaxy S27 Might Bring Quad-Camera Setup, But What About The Sensors?

Samsung Galaxy S27 Might Bring Quad-Camera Setup, But What About The Sensors?

Samsung might increase the number of lenses in the Galaxy S27 Ultra, yet new leaks suggest the main sensor may not change at all, leaving fans divided and confused.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 12:30 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S27 Leaks: The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is still very far from launch, but interesting leaks have already started. Even though the Galaxy S26 Ultra will arrive first in early 2026, many people are already skipping ahead and talking about the S27 Ultra. 

And the reason is simple: the S27 Ultra was expected to get a huge camera upgrade. But now, leaks suggest that Samsung may not be going forward with the upgrade after all. So let’s break down what the leaks are saying and what Samsung might really be planning.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra: Camera Rumours 

Sony and OmniVision have recently announced powerful new 200-megapixel sensors for premium phones. Sony’s LYTIA 901 uses a 1/1.12-inch format with advanced HDR and Quad-Quad Bayer tech. 

OmniVision’s OVB0D is slightly bigger at 1/1.1-inch with improved dynamic range and remosaic quality. These sensors are expected to show up in high-end phones from Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Honor.

Because of that, many fans thought Samsung would respond with something equally big. And the original plan was indeed to upgrade the Galaxy S27 Ultra to a 1/1.1-inch 200MP main camera. 

But now, according to leaker PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) on X, Samsung has cancelled this upgrade. The report says cost issues and profit concerns are the main reasons. That means Samsung could instead continue to use a 1/1.3-inch 200MP camera sensor, similar to the HP2 currently seen in earlier Ultra models.

The S27 Ultra might not bring a huge jump in camera hardware as everyone expected. The sensor size may stay almost the same for a few more Ultra generations.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra: What This Means For The Tech Giant

Since other brands are moving fast with new camera sensors, Samsung's choice to stay with the same 1/1.3-inch class sensor is a bold move. 

It looks like Samsung wants to prioritise cost control and profit stability instead of chasing expensive hardware upgrades.

So even though the Galaxy S27 Ultra is still years away, the early leaks already point to Samsung focusing on a stable, tested camera setup rather than going bigger with the sensor size. 

For now, all eyes are on Samsung to see whether this camera strategy ends up helping or hurting the future Ultra phones.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 28 Nov 2025 12:28 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S27 Leaks
Opinion
