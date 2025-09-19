Samsung Aims To Bring Galaxy AI To 400 Million Devices By End of 2025: Everything We Know

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologySamsung Aims To Bring Galaxy AI To 400 Million Devices By End of 2025: Everything We Know

Samsung’s Galaxy AI is getting a major global push with support for 30 languages, including Hindi, making it more accessible to millions of users.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 03:26 PM (IST)

Samsung is planning to make its Galaxy AI features available on 400 million devices across the world by the end of 2025. The AI tools were first introduced with the Galaxy S24 series in 2024, marking Samsung’s entry into mobile AI. Since then, the company has expanded its ecosystem, adding these features to tablets, wearables, and PCs.

Many Galaxy users are now actively using these AI tools, showing strong interest in features that make phones easier, smarter, and more efficient to use daily.

Most Popular Galaxy AI Features Explained

Samsung reports that more than 70% of Galaxy S25 users are already using Galaxy AI. Some of the most used tools include Photo Assist, which helps edit pictures, and Audio Eraser, which removes unwanted sounds from videos.

Photo Assist usage has almost doubled compared to Galaxy S24 owners, highlighting a growing demand for simple AI-powered editing tools.

Other features like Interpreter and Live Translate help with real-time translations during conversations, phone calls, and text messages. Samsung also worked with Google to add tools like Circle to Search and Gemini Live.

Circle to Search is especially popular, with more than half of Galaxy S25 users using it every single day to quickly find information without leaving an app.

Devices And Local R&D Contributions

The Galaxy S25 lineup and the Galaxy Z Flip7 come with a 50MP rear camera, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Z Fold7 offer a 200MP lens. Users can also record videos in 8K and use Generative Edit to quickly fix, enhance, or remove distractions from photos.

Samsung’s research centre in Bengaluru has played a big role in creating features like Photo Assist, Audio Eraser, Interpreter, and Live Translate.

Right now, Galaxy AI supports 30 languages and dialects, including Hindi, making it more accessible to millions of users in India and across global markets.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 19 Sep 2025 03:26 PM (IST)
