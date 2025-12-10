Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnology'Proud Arm Of The Fascist Regime': Paramount X Account Hacked As Trump-Backed Ellison Bids For WBD

'Proud Arm Of The Fascist Regime': Paramount X Account Hacked As Trump-Backed Ellison Bids For WBD

The Paramount hack came at a tense moment, with Trump-linked David Ellison challenging Netflix for Warner Bros. Discovery.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 03:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Paramount Pictures had a strange moment on Tuesday when its official X account got hacked. As reported by Variety, the bio on the account said “proud arm of the fascist regime” for a short period of time. This happened right after news broke that David Ellison, the CEO of Paramount Skydance, made a hostile offer to buy Warner Bros. Discovery. The timing of the hack made the situation look even more dramatic. 

Paramount’s account has more than three million followers, and the studio has not given any comment on the hack yet.

How The Paramount Warner Bros Bidding War Started

As per the report, the hack came only one day after Ellison launched a bold and aggressive offer to purchase WBD. His offer goes straight to the company with an all-cash bid of $30 per share. 

This directly challenges Netflix, which had offered $27.75 per share along with a mix of cash and stock. Due to these big moves, the competition between the companies has become intense and emotional.

At the same time, many streamers, labour unions, and industry watchers fear that a merger like this could create major problems for the market. Their concerns grew even more when people started talking about Ellison’s close relationship with President Donald Trump. 

Some believe Ellison’s push to buy WBD is connected to wanting Trump’s support, especially during federal reviews. Trump had already said that the Netflix-WBD deal “could be a problem” for the market, but he said this before Paramount jumped into the race.

Trump’s Role Behind The Scenes

Ellison reportedly felt confident because he believed he had a “Trump card.” Both he and his father, Larry Ellison, have a long friendship with Trump, and Trump has praised David Ellison since he took over Paramount in August. 

Even Trump’s son-in-law is part of Ellison’s investor group, adding more political weight to the offer.

Meanwhile, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos secretly visited the White House earlier this year to talk with Trump. Larry Ellison also reportedly discussed CNN hosts whom Trump dislikes. 

All of this shows how politics, business, and personal ties are mixing inside this billion-dollar fight.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 10 Dec 2025 03:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
After 25 Die In Goa Club Fire, Owners Claim They Too Are Victims, Seek Return From Thailand
After 25 Die In Goa Club Fire, Owners Claim They Too Are Victims, Seek Return From Thailand
Business
IndiGo Flight Crisis Wipes Out Rs 1,000 Crore For Delhi Businesses, Trade Body Says
IndiGo Flight Crisis Wipes Out Rs 1,000 Crore For Delhi Businesses, Trade Body Says
World
‘NATO Calls Me Daddy’: Trump Slams ‘Decaying’ Europe, Says Ukraine Should Hold Elections
‘NATO Calls Me Daddy’: Trump Slams ‘Decaying’ Europe, Says Ukraine Should Hold Elections
Business
Former RBI Governor Rajan On Trump Tariffs: Pakistan Did The Right Thing
Former RBI Governor Rajan On Trump Tariffs: Pakistan Did The Right Thing
Advertisement

Videos

44 Former Judges Support CJI; Say Rohingya Remarks Misrepresented on Social Media
Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Abscond; New FIR Reveals Massive Safety Violations
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Tightens Safety Norms as Ajay Gupta Produced in Saket Court
Breaking: Court Orders Case Against Aniruddhacharya As Outrage Grows Over Remarks On Women
Sleeper Bus Crash on Mangat–Jaipur–Bikaner Highway Kills 3; Several Pilgrims Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget