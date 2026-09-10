Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Priyanka Gandhi's office warned against AI deepfake investment scams.

Such deepfake videos increasingly exploit public figures for fraud.

Verify endorsements; beware high returns, unofficial investment platforms.

Report financial cyber fraud immediately to helpline 1930.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's office has issued a warning over fraudulent videos circulating online that allegedly use artificial intelligence to imitate her appearance and voice while promoting investment opportunities.

The warning comes amid a wider rise in AI-enabled financial scams in India, where fraudsters are increasingly using familiar public figures, politicians, celebrities and business leaders to make bogus investment pitches appear credible. The latest alert involving Priyanka Gandhi highlights how convincing synthetic video and audio can be weaponised to exploit public trust.

Priyanka Gandhi's AI Videos Circulate Online

Priyanka Gandhi's office took to Instagram to alert users about manipulated videos being shared across social media and messaging platforms. The content reportedly features AI-generated versions of the Congress leader encouraging people to put money into investment schemes.

The office specifically identified WhatsApp and Instagram among the platforms where the material has been circulating and urged users not to engage with the posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhivadra)

"Fake videos using AI-generated images and voice of Smt. Piyanka Gandhi Vadra ji are circulating on WhatsApp, Instagram and other social media platforms asking people to invest money. These are scams. Please do not click or invest," her office said.

The warning is particularly significant because investment fraudsters often use the reputation of well-known personalities as a shortcut to credibility. A video that appears to show a recognisable public figure recommending a financial product can make an otherwise suspicious offer seem legitimate.

AI Deepfake Investment Scams Are Spreading

The Priyanka Gandhi warning comes against the backdrop of several deepfake-linked investment fraud cases reported in India.

In August 2026, Pune Cyber Police registered a case after a 38-year-old nurse was allegedly defrauded of more than ₹4 lakh through an investment scheme promoted using a deepfake video of late industrialist Ratan Tata. Police said the woman encountered the video on Instagram before being directed towards the purported investment opportunity.

Another recent case involved a Pune businessman who allegedly lost around ₹1.07 crore after encountering an AI-generated video appearing to show Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promoting an investment opportunity. Investigators said the fraud involved numerous bank transfers and fabricated trading returns.

The problem is not limited to Indian public figures. In Karnataka, more than 200 people were reportedly targeted through an AI-generated video appearing to feature former US President Donald Trump promoting a purported hotel investment programme.

How Celebrity-Based Investment Scams Work

These scams typically begin with a social media advertisement, video or message featuring a familiar face. The victim is then directed to a website, WhatsApp group or trading platform.

Fraudsters may initially display small or apparently successful returns to establish confidence. Once the victim becomes convinced that the platform is genuine, they are encouraged to deposit larger sums.

SEBI has separately warned investors about fake trading applications and social-media investment scams. Its investor guidance says fraudsters can use social media advertisements, fake experts, fabricated profits and pressure tactics before eventually blocking withdrawals or demanding additional payments.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre has also warned about fake investment advertisements using deepfakes, celebrity images and promises of unusually high returns on platforms including Facebook and Instagram.

How To Stay Safe From Celebrity Deepfake Scams

Seeing a celebrity, politician or business leader apparently endorse an investment does not establish that the endorsement is genuine. AI-generated video and cloned voices can now make fabricated endorsements appear remarkably convincing.

Consumers should follow several basic precautions:

Do not invest because a famous person appears in a video. Verify the endorsement through the person's verified social-media accounts or official website.

Treat guaranteed or unusually high returns as a major warning sign. SEBI specifically advises investors to be cautious about quick-profit promises and unsolicited investment offers.

Never click investment links embedded in suspicious social-media posts. Instead, independently locate the official website of the financial institution or investment platform.

Check whether the investment intermediary is legitimate. For securities-related investments, verify registration and regulatory information through SEBI's official resources.

Do not install unknown trading applications or APK files. SEBI's deepfake and fake-trading-app guidance specifically flags unverified app links as a risk.

Do not share OTPs, passwords, card details or banking credentials with people claiming to be investment advisers.

Be suspicious of urgency. Requests to transfer money immediately, join a private WhatsApp or Telegram group, or pay additional fees to unlock profits are significant red flags.

Verify the video independently. Search for the same announcement on the public figure's verified accounts and look for credible reporting from established news organisations.

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What To Do If You Have Already Lost Money

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by an online financial scam should act immediately rather than waiting to determine whether the transaction can be reversed.

India's National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal advises victims of financial cyber fraud to call 1930, the national cybercrime helpline, and report the incident through the official portal.

Victims should preserve screenshots, social-media posts, phone numbers, website addresses, bank transaction details, UPI IDs, transaction IDs and conversations with the alleged scammers. The cybercrime portal specifically asks complainants to retain transaction and incident information when filing reports.

The government portal also provides a facility to report suspicious website URLs, WhatsApp numbers, Telegram handles, phone numbers, email IDs and social-media URLs.

The growing number of cases demonstrates why a familiar face should never substitute for financial verification. A convincing video may look authentic, sound authentic and still be entirely fabricated.