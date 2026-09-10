Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian iPhone 18 Pro starts 45% higher than US.

iPhone 18 Pro Max carries similar high premium locally.

Foldable iPhone Duo is 58% costlier, highest premium.

iPhone Price In India: Apple has once again made Indian buyers pay a serious premium for its newest iPhones. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max begins at Rs 1,79,900 in India. Those numbers look painful on their own, but the gap becomes far more striking when the same phones are compared with Apple’s pricing in other major markets.

The newly launched iPhone Duo makes the difference even harder to ignore. Apple's first foldable iPhone starts at Rs 2,99,900 in India, compared with $1,999 in the US, £1,999 in the UK, AED 8,499 in the UAE and ¥364,800 in Japan.

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India Pays Heavy Premium For iPhone 18 Pro

Using the exchange-rate conversions shown in the supplied price comparison, the iPhone 18 Pro's Rs 1,64,900 Indian price works out substantially higher than the equivalent prices in every market shown.

In the US, the phone starts at $1,199, shown as roughly Rs 1.14 lakh, making India's price about Rs 50,900 higher, or roughly 45 percent more.

Dubai is considerably cheaper too. At AED 5,099, the supplied conversion puts the iPhone 18 Pro at around Rs 1.32 lakh, leaving Indian buyers paying approximately Rs 32,900 more. Japan's ¥219,800 price translates to roughly Rs 1.36 lakh, while the UK's £1,199 price works out to approximately Rs 1.54 lakh.

That makes India the most expensive of the five markets shown for the base iPhone 18 Pro.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max Gap Is Just as Ugly

The story barely improves with the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

At Rs 1,79,900, India's starting price is around Rs 56,300 higher than the US equivalent shown in the comparison. The US price is $1,299, equivalent to roughly Rs 1.24 lakh using the supplied conversion.

Dubai's AED 5,499 price translates to around Rs 1.42 lakh, while Japan's ¥239,800 comes to approximately Rs 1.48 lakh. Even the UK's £1,299 price, at around Rs 1.67 lakh, remains below India.

There is one important caveat: US Apple Store prices are displayed before applicable state and local sales taxes, so the final checkout price varies depending on where the phone is purchased.

Apple has also increased the US starting prices by $100 this year, with the iPhone 18 Pro moving to $1,199 and the Pro Max to $1,299.

Then Comes iPhone Duo, And The Difference Gets Crazy

The iPhone Duo is where India's pricing looks particularly aggressive.

The foldable starts at Rs 2,99,900 in India. The US starting price is $1,999, shown in the supplied comparison at around Rs 1.90 lakh. That puts the Indian price roughly Rs 1.10 lakh higher, a difference of nearly 58 percent.

Dubai's AED 8,499 price converts to approximately Rs 2.20 lakh, while Japan's ¥364,800 works out to around Rs 2.26 lakh. The UK's £1,999 price comes to approximately Rs 2.57 lakh.

Put another way, an Indian buyer is being asked to spend about Rs 43,000 more than a UK buyer, Rs 80,000 more than a Dubai buyer and roughly Rs 1.10 lakh more than a US buyer for the same starting iPhone Duo.

Why Is India So Expensive?

Taxes, duties, currency movements and Apple's regional pricing strategy all contribute to the difference. India has historically carried a higher tax and import-cost burden on smartphones, while Apple also has different supply-chain arrangements for different iPhone models.

The US comparison needs particular care because its advertised Apple prices exclude sales tax, whereas Indian retail pricing includes applicable taxes. Even after accounting for that distinction, however, the Indian sticker price remains substantially higher than several competing markets.

Apple's latest generation also arrives during a broader smartphone price increase. The company has raised the US prices of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max by $100, with higher memory costs cited as one factor behind the increase.

For Indian consumers, however, the bigger story isn't simply that iPhones got more expensive. It is how much more expensive they are here. The iPhone 18 Pro is already roughly 45 percent above the supplied US equivalent, while the iPhone Duo's premium approaches 58 percent. At Rs 2,99,900, Apple's first foldable is no longer merely a premium smartphone. In India, it is priced like a serious luxury purchase.

Model India US Equivalent* India Premium iPhone 18 Pro Rs 1,64,900 ~Rs 1,14,049 ~45% iPhone 18 Pro Max Rs 1,79,900 ~Rs 1,23,560 ~46% iPhone Duo Rs 2,99,900 ~Rs 1,90,142 ~58%

*US equivalent figures are based on the exchange-rate conversions used in the comparison.

*US conversions use the exchange-rate equivalents shown in the supplied comparison image; US sales tax is not included. Apple's official US and India stores confirm starting prices of $1,199/Rs 1,64,900 for the iPhone 18 Pro and $1,299/Rs 1,79,900 for the Pro Max.

The bottom line: if Apple's US price is the benchmark, Indian buyers are paying a hefty premium for the same hardware, and the iPhone Duo is by far the most painful example.