OpenAI Planning To Offer ChatGPT Plus To Every UK Citizen, But Billions May Stand In The Way

OpenAI Planning To Offer ChatGPT Plus To Every UK Citizen, But Billions May Stand In The Way

The talks with OpenAI are part of Britain’s broader efforts to cement itself as a hub for artificial intelligence development.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 10:50 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

OpenAI is reportedly considering a large-scale partnership with the UK government that could make its premium ChatGPT Plus service available to every citizen. According to a Guardian report, CEO Sam Altman recently discussed the proposal with UK Technology Secretary Peter Kyle during meetings in San Francisco. The deal, if finalised, would provide access to the subscription tier that currently costs $20 per month, but the potential expense for the government could be as high as £2 billion.

Financial Roadblock For Bold Idea

While the idea sparked interest, the report suggests Kyle did not pursue it seriously due to the massive cost involved. ChatGPT is already available for free, but users without a subscription face stricter usage limits and miss out on advanced features such as AI personalities, Sora video generation, and custom AI agents. Rolling out Plus subscriptions nationwide would have represented a bold experiment in government-backed AI adoption, but would have demanded significant public spending.

Kyle, however, has long been a vocal supporter of artificial intelligence. He previously signed an agreement with OpenAI to provide its technology to the UK’s public services and has engaged in multiple discussions with Altman earlier this year. In January, he said in an interview, “ChatGPT is fantastically good, and where there are things that you really struggle to understand in depth, ChatGPT can be a very good tutor for it.”

UK’s AI Push Beyond OpenAI

The talks with OpenAI are part of Britain’s broader efforts to cement itself as a hub for artificial intelligence development. The UK government has already struck agreements with other major players such as Google and Anthropic, aiming to encourage investment from US-based AI firms. Reports also suggest that OpenAI has been in discussions with multiple governments globally about expanding its paid subscription service.

Even as OpenAI continues to navigate challenges around its GPT-5 rollout, the company remains one of the most popular names in the AI sector, boasting over 700 million weekly active users. While a nationwide ChatGPT Plus rollout in the UK may not materialise soon, the conversation highlights how governments are increasingly viewing advanced AI tools as essential digital infrastructure.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 25 Aug 2025 10:50 AM (IST)
ChatGPT GPT 5 TECHNOLOGY
