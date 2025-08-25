Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (August 25): Today's Puzzle Giving You Monday Blues? Here's How To Solve

Wordle is a simple yet addictive word game that asks players to guess a secret five-letter word within six tries.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 09:07 AM (IST)
Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players logging in on Monday, August 25, were greeted with a challenge that turned out to be both tricky and amusing. Puzzle #1528 had many scratching their heads, but for those who cracked it, the solution brought a smile that matched the meaning of the word itself.

How To Solve Wordle

For the uninitiated, Wordle is a simple yet addictive word game that asks players to guess a secret five-letter word within six tries. Each guess provides clues: green tiles confirm letters in the right place, yellow highlights mean the letter is present but misplaced, and grey signals that the letter does not belong at all. This colour-coded feedback system has become a ritual for millions of players worldwide, with many fiercely protecting their winning streaks.

On August 25, the word game demanded a bit of clever thinking. The clues suggested that the mystery word started with the letter "M," ended with "H," and contained a single vowel. Adding to the challenge, there were no repeating letters. One suggested starting word, “their,” even turned four letters yellow, which left players tantalisingly close to the answer.

Wordle Answer Today

Players were nudged in the right direction with a clue that pointed towards an emotion often felt when something funny happens. While that might have set a few on the right path, others still struggled until the final attempt.

The anticipation ended when the solution was finally revealed: MIRTH.

“Mirth” is a term associated with amusement, laughter, and joy, quite fitting for a game that has become a source of daily entertainment across the globe. Those who managed to guess it without looking up help would have likely felt the same sense of mirth the word describes.

For others, the discovery was a reminder that sometimes even a game of letters can bring a moment of lightheartedness to the start of the week.

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 09:07 AM (IST)
