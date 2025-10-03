Elon Musk Pushes Parents To Cancel Netflix Over LGBTQ+ Shows: 'This Is Not OK'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Elon Musk Netflix Boycott: Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has once again made headlines. This time, he has targeted Netflix. Musk took to his microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) to tell his 227 million followers to cancel their Netflix subscriptions. He claimed that the company pushes a “woke bias” by including too many LGBTQ+ characters. Netflix is trying to “influence children”, Musk added. He went on an online tirade by posting "Cancel Netflix" multiple times on X.

Why Is Musk Targeting Netflix Shows

Musk started targeting Netflix on September 30, and a series of posts followed. First, he reposted a clip from the show Dead End: Paranormal Park shared by an user who goes by the profile name 'Libs of TikTok'. The clip featured Barney, a transgender character. Musk wrote, “This is not ok.” The show, which aired in 2022 with a TV-Y7 rating, was cancelled by Netflix last year.

This is not ok https://t.co/dFTWYYm83A — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 30, 2025

Actor Zach Barack, who voiced Barney and is openly trans, pushed back against Musk. He said many parents and kids told him the show “saved their lives.”

hey, i play barney! im trans & have been out for 10 years. im happier than ive ever been & if someone had shown me this television program as a kid it wouldve saved me years of hating myself! you can fear monger all you want, but kids & parents have told me it saved their lives!! https://t.co/5bTC7nUMvk — Zach Barack (@ZachBarack) October 1, 2025

Despite this, Musk reposted more clips and memes, saying Netflix promotes “transgender propaganda” to young viewers. He also criticised other shows like The Baby-Sitters Club and Cocomelon, and even claimed Netflix has an “anti-white” hiring process.

Family Issues & Netflix’s Silence

Musk’s criticism of transgender themes comes alongside his own family conflict. His trans daughter, Vivian Wilson, legally changed her name in 2022 and cut ties with him. Musk later said he “lost my son” and blamed what he called the “woke mind virus.”

Netflix has not publicly responded to Musk’s repeated attacks. The company has faced similar criticism before. In 2020, conservatives protested over the movie Cuties. In 2021, Netflix defended comedian Dave Chappelle after his anti-trans jokes caused employee walkouts.

For now, the streaming giant seems unwilling to engage directly with Musk’s accusations.