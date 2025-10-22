OnePlus 15 Leaks: Will This Phone Stay Cool Even During Heavy Gaming? Here's What We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The OnePlus 15 is making news as leaks reveal what the phone might offer before it launches in China on October 27. The leaks show new cooling technology, better gaming performance, and a strong battery. While OnePlus has not confirmed all details, fans are excited to see these early hints. The phone could have a fast display, a big battery, and a powerful processor.

Some leaks also hint at better connectivity and smoother user experience, giving a first look at what might be one of the top phones this year.

OnePlus 15 Cooling System Leaks: Glacier Tech Keeps Phone Cool

The leak came from a Weibo user who goes by the profile name, 李杰Louis, says that the OnePlus 15 will have a new Glacier cooling system. It may have a bigger vapour chamber with steel walls that help spread heat better.

The phone might also be thinner inside, giving more space for parts. Another leak points to Glacier Supercritical Aerogel, which could keep the outside cooler when gaming or using heavy apps.

These changes mean the phone could handle long gaming sessions without getting too hot. Fans hope this will make gaming on the OnePlus 15 more comfortable and less likely to slow down.

OnePlus 15 Performance & Gaming Leaks

Further leaks show the OnePlus 15 may come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which is very fast and saves battery.

The screen could run at 165Hz, making games and scrolling smooth. The phone may have a huge 7,300mAh battery with faster charging.

Other leaks show a new network chip for better internet and a display chip for faster touch response.

If true, the OnePlus 15 could be one of the best phones for gaming, video streaming, and heavy use. Fans are also looking forward to better heat management and uninterrupted performance.

The OnePlus 15 is expected to launch in China with the Ace 6 on October 27. Fans are watching closely to see which of these leaked features turn out to be real.