OnePlus 15 Geekbench Score Leaked: All The Expected Specifications Here

OnePlus 15 Geekbench scores leak, revealing Snapdragon 8 Elite, 12GB RAM, and smooth performance for India launch.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 01:00 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

OnePlus is ready to launch its new flagship phones, the OnePlus 15 and Ace 6, in China next week. Before the official announcement, the global version of the OnePlus 15 has appeared on Geekbench, showing some details about its performance. The phone is expected to have the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, 12GB of RAM, and run Android 16 with OxygenOS 16. Early benchmarks suggest it will handle everyday tasks and heavy apps easily. 

The launch has fans curious about its camera, battery, and display features.

OnePlus 15 India Launch: Geekbench Score & Performance

The global OnePlus 15, listed as model CPH2745 on Geekbench, scored 3,615 points in single-core tests and 10,261 in multi-core tests. These numbers suggest the phone should run apps, games, and heavy multitasking very smoothly without lag.

It will run Android 16 with OxygenOS 16, while the Chinese version comes with ColorOS 16.

With 12GB RAM and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, the phone is likely to handle demanding applications, large files, and even graphics-heavy games efficiently, making it suitable for users who want strong overall performance and fast processing.

OnePlus 15 Specifications & Features 

Reports suggest the OnePlus 15 will have a 6.78-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and a P3 colour chip for bright visuals. 

It will include an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor. The rear camera setup may include a 50MP Sony main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP Samsung periscope telephoto lens, which should allow high-quality photos in different conditions. 

The 7,300mAh battery will support 120W wired and 50W wireless charging, letting users charge quickly and use the phone all day. The phone is expected in Mist Purple, Sand Storm, and Absolute Black. 

Also Read: Where’s Google’s Diwali Doodle? AI Overviews & Gemini Try To Explain The Miss

Its global release will follow the China launch, with India likely getting it on November 13, though OnePlus hasn’t confirmed the date yet.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 20 Oct 2025 12:59 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
