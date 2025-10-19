Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyApple iOS 26.1 Beta In Testing: Here’s Everything New You Need To Know

Apple iOS 26.1 Beta In Testing: Here’s Everything New You Need To Know

iOS 26.1 beta improves AI tools, refines apps, and previews digital passport, RCS messaging, and smarter Siri.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 03:13 PM (IST)
Apple has only recently launched iOS 26, but the company is already testing the next update, iOS 26.1. This new beta brings small improvements to built-in apps like Music, Photos, Calendar, Safari, and Clock. It also expands Apple Intelligence and Live Translation support to more languages. While the update focuses mainly on refinements, 

Apple has bigger features lined up for the iOS 26 cycle, including a digital passport, RCS messaging upgrades, and a more personalised Siri. Here’s what we know so far about iOS 26.1 and future updates.

iOS 26.1 Features: Expanded Apple Intelligence & Live Translation

The iOS 26.1 beta adds wider support for Apple Intelligence and Live Translation. These AI tools are designed to work better with more languages, helping users communicate and access information more easily. 

Apple is improving on-device intelligence to provide smarter suggestions and context-aware responses. 

Live Translation will make translating messages, conversations, and text easier, particularly for international users. 

In addition to these updates, iOS 26.1 makes minor tweaks across native apps such as Apple Music, Calendar, Photos, Clock, and Safari, improving speed, stability, and usability.

Upcoming iOS 26 Updates: Digital Passport, RCS, & Smarter Siri

Later in 2025, iOS 26 will allow users to add a digital version of their US passport to the Wallet app, supporting identity checks at select TSA checkpoints. 

Apple is also working on RCS messaging upgrades, which will eventually bring end-to-end encryption, message editing, in-line replies, and Tapback reactions to iPhone users. 

A more personalised Siri is expected in iOS 26.4, with smarter contextual understanding and deeper integration with apps. 

Other potential features include weather via satellite and new Unicode 17.0 emojis, such as a trombone, orca, ballet dancers, and a treasure chest.

Overall, Apple is steadily expanding iOS 26 with tools to make devices smarter, more connected, and easier to use, while continuing to test new features before public release.



About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 19 Oct 2025 03:13 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
Embed widget