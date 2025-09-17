NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its September 17 challenge, and this one gave players a lot to think about. The 16 words had to be sorted into four hidden groups, and while some clues stood out right away, others were a bit sneaky. Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a favourite for word game fans who enjoy clever links, tricky red herrings, and the joy of solving under pressure.

If today’s puzzle left you scratching your head, here are the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game where players sort 16 words into four groups of four. Each group shares a hidden theme, but the words are often chosen to mislead you. That’s why spotting the right links takes both logic and patience.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all fit before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong guesses before the answers are revealed. Each group is colour-coded to show how tough it is:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Like Wordle, the game can be shared online, making it even more fun for fans to compare scores.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (September 17)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow: How do they move?

How do they move? Green: “I’ve changed my mind.”

“I’ve changed my mind.” Blue: Lots of entities, very little room... Which words would be applicable?

Lots of entities, very little room... Which words would be applicable? Purple: Perhaps you’ve watched them in your childhood.

Extra hints:

The green and blue groups contain verbs, though some may seem like nouns.

Words starting with “S” belong in either the blue or purple group.

Spoiler help (one word from each group):

Yellow: Wind Chime

Wind Chime Green: Backpedal

Backpedal Blue: Shoehorn

Shoehorn Purple: Street

Full Solution for September 17:

Yellow (They’re Blowin’ In The Wind): Flag, Pinwheel, Vane, Wind Chime

Flag, Pinwheel, Vane, Wind Chime Green (Change One’s Tune): About-Face, Backpedal, Flip-Flop, Renege

About-Face, Backpedal, Flip-Flop, Renege Blue (Cram): Jam, Shoehorn, Stuff, Wedge

Jam, Shoehorn, Stuff, Wedge Purple (Last Words In Long-Running Children’s Show Titles): Kangaroo, Neighbourhood, Rainbow, Street

This puzzle had no instant “aha” moments. The yellow group clicked once “flag” and “vane” lined up. The green and blue groups were tricky, with words that felt close in meaning but worked differently in context.

The children’s show group was the hardest, especially for players who only knew “Sesame Street.” Once again, the purple trivia-based theme proved to be the biggest hurdle.