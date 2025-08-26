NotebookLM has announced a major expansion of its features, with Video Overviews now accessible in more than 80 languages across the globe. Alongside this rollout, the company has also revamped its Audio Overviews, ensuring that non-English users now enjoy the same level of detail and clarity that English users have had until now.

“Video Overviews are now available in 80 languages globally, and we're significantly upgrading all Audio Overviews to be more comprehensive and in-depth. Non-English Audio Overviews will now mirror the rich, detailed experience of the English version, providing a more thorough discussion of your sources in all of the supported languages,” the company explained in its announcement.

Making Complex Notes Easier To Digest

NotebookLM’s Overviews act as summaries that simplify and condense a user’s notebook content, turning long and dense material into clear takeaways. These tools are designed for anyone who needs to save time processing information — from students preparing for finals, to researchers examining extensive papers, or even hobbyists trying to break down complicated DIY guides.

Last month, the platform launched Video Overviews in English, offering visually engaging summaries of notebook content. With the latest update, this feature is now available in dozens of new languages, opening doors for a much wider audience. Whether you are reviewing lecture recordings, analysing presentations, or exploring tutorials, the video format provides a more accessible and user-friendly way to learn.

Audio Overviews Get A Major Upgrade

The company also confirmed that Audio Overviews, which were previously shorter and less detailed in some languages, are now being upgraded across the board. Starting today, users in over 80 languages will receive full-length, connected discussions that weave together ideas across multiple sources, instead of just brief snapshots.

“And for those moments when you're in a hurry, you can still generate a shorter overview to get the highlights,” the company noted.

Rolling Out Worldwide

Both the Video and Audio Overview enhancements are being made available immediately, with global rollout expected to be completed over the coming week.

The move signals NotebookLM’s growing focus on inclusivity and accessibility, ensuring users everywhere can engage with their notes in the language they’re most comfortable with.