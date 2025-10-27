Netflix Pulls The Plug On 'Squid Game: Unleashed' Studio — Here’s Why It Matters

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Netflix has shut down the studio that made its mobile game Squid Game: Unleashed. The studio, called Boss Fight Entertainment, was bought by Netflix in 2022 to make more games for the platform. According to a report from Reuters, the news was confirmed by the studio’s co-founder, David Rippy, in a LinkedIn post. He said it was “rough news” but thanked Netflix for the time they had.

Even after the shutdown, Squid Game: Unleashed and Netflix Stories will still be available to play on the app.

Netflix Plans A New Gaming Strategy

Netflix is changing how it makes games. The company now wants to focus on simple and story-based games that more people can enjoy.

These will include fun party games, kids’ games, and games based on Netflix’s popular shows.

Netflix Co-CEO Greg Peters said Squid Game: Unleashed is a good example of the kind of games Netflix wants to create in the future.

According to Reuters, Netflix hired Alain Tascan as its new president of games last year to lead this new plan.

The goal is to make games that are more connected to what people already watch on Netflix.

This way, fans can enjoy their favourite stories in new, interactive ways while Netflix reaches a bigger audience.

Boss Fight Entertainment’s Journey Ends

Boss Fight Entertainment had been around for more than ten years before joining Netflix in 2022. During that time, it worked on two major games: Netflix Stories and Squid Game: Unleashed.

David Luehmann, a director at the studio, also shared on LinkedIn that it was time for the studio to close after “10+ great years.”

The closure is part of Netflix’s plan to focus only on areas that fit its bigger goals. The company is trying new things like ad-supported plans, cloud streaming, and mobile games to reach more users.

While Boss Fight’s journey ends here, Netflix is expected to continue building new, creative games in the coming years.