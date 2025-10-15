Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Microsoft has launched its first AI image generator, MAI-Image-1, built completely in-house. This new tool aims to help creators make realistic images quickly and easily while avoiding repetitive or generic outputs. Microsoft says it used professional feedback to fine-tune the model for photorealistic results. Currently, the model can be tried on LMArena, a platform where users compare AI models.

Microsoft plans to bring MAI-Image-1 to Bing Image Creator and Copilot soon, giving users more options to create high-quality images for work, projects, or personal use.

MAI-Image-1 Features For Photorealistic AI Image Generation

MAI-Image-1 focuses on producing lifelike images with realistic lighting, reflections, and landscapes. It is designed to be fast and efficient, unlike some bigger models that take longer to generate images.

The tool already ranks in the top 10 on LMArena, where human evaluators vote for the best AI outputs. Microsoft says it performs better than many slow models for detailed, realistic visuals.

MAI-Image-1 joins Microsoft’s other AI models like MAI-Voice-1 for speech and MAI-1-preview chatbot for conversations, showing the company’s push into creative AI tools that cater to both professionals and casual users.

MAI-Image-1 Vs Competitors

The AI image generator enters a space dominated by OpenAI Sora and Google’s Nano Banana. OpenAI’s Sora app allows users to make AI-generated videos of themselves, while Google’s tool has seen huge popularity in India and on social media.

Microsoft is using MAI-Image-1 to reduce its reliance on OpenAI and offer creators a strong alternative. Right now, it is accessible on LMArena.

Soon, Microsoft plans to add it to Copilot and Bing Image Creator, making it easier for anyone to generate AI images for work, learning, design projects, or social media posts.

MAI-Image-1 shows Microsoft’s focus on building in-house AI tools that are fast, creative, and realistic, giving users a reliable option for high-quality AI image generation.