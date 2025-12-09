Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyLava Play Max 5G Launched In India With 5,000mAh Battery: Check Price & Full Specifications

Lava Play Max 5G Launched In India With 5,000mAh Battery: Check Price & Full Specifications

Lava has launched the Play Max 5G with a bright AMOLED screen, 4K camera support, vapour cooling and fast charging, offering premium-style performance and gaming features under Rs 15,000.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
The Lava Play Max 5G has been launched in India, and it is a new smartphone in the Lava Play series. The phone looks stylish and comes in two colour options. It has a big 6.72-inch display and runs on Android 15. The device is designed for fast performance and smooth gaming. It also has a 50-megapixel camera for clear photos and videos. 

With a 5,000mAh battery and 33W charging support, it promises long use throughout the day without worry.

Lava Play Max 5G Price In India

The Lava Play Max 5G price in India starts at Rs 12,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The second variant comes with 8GB RAM and the same 128GB storage for Rs 14,999.

Both models offer LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, which makes the phone fast and smooth. Users who need more storage can expand it up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The phone also supports virtual RAM, which means users can add up to 8GB more RAM using unused storage.

Lava Play Max 5G Specifications

The Lava Play Max 5G features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling, gaming, and watching video. It runs on the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, which gives strong performance for multitasking and heavy apps. 

For photography, the phone comes with a 50-megapixel rear camera that supports EIS and can record 4K videos at 30fps. There is also an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

For gaming and heat control, the phone offers Vapour Chamber cooling so users can play games like COD Mobile, BGMI, and Free Fire smoothly without heating issues. 

The 5,000mAh battery provides long backup, and the 33W fast charging helps the phone get powered up quickly. The device also has an IP54 rating, which protects it from dust and small water splashes. 

With a strong chipset, bright display, good camera, and long battery life, the Lava Play Max 5G is made for users who want fast performance without spending too much.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 09 Dec 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
