iPhone 17 Pro Costs More But Drops Night Mode Portrait: A Feature Even Older iPhones Had

Apple’s issues with the iPhone 17 series are not slowing down. Now, Apple has officially confirmed that the iPhone 17 Pro models are missing a key camera feature that older iPhones had. The phones do not support Night Mode when taking Portrait photos.

Users have been complaining for months that Night Mode never turns on in Portrait mode, and now Apple’s own support document confirms that the feature is missing from the new devices. This has surprised many users because every iPhone Pro model since 2020 has supported this feature.

What’s With The iPhone 17 Pro Night Mode Portrait Controversy?

Night Mode works by increasing the exposure time to capture more light in dark places. This helps the camera show more detail that would normally be lost. But on the iPhone 17 Pro, users say Night Mode does not turn on when Portrait mode is selected.

If someone tries to use Night Mode first and then switches to Portrait later, the phone does not save depth data. This means users cannot convert the photo into a Portrait shot afterwards.

Many people on Reddit and Apple support forums have shared the same problem, saying Night Mode will not activate in Portrait mode even in very dark environments.

Issues With iPhone 17 Continue...

This is not the first controversy for the iPhone 17 series. Earlier, a stress test by YouTuber JerryRigEverything showed that the sharp edges around the camera island on the iPhone 17 Pro were chipping.

The YouTuber explained that the anodised coating did not stick well to the tight corners, which did not happen with the titanium frames of older Pro models. After the phones launched, dark-colored demo units in Apple stores also showed scratches and marks around the MagSafe area very quickly.

Some social media users have even claimed that their iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max changed colour to a pink or rose-gold shade. Apple has not commented on this colour-changing issue yet.