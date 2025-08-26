Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiPhone 17 Launch Date Confirmed: Apple Chief Tim Cook Shares Date

iPhone 17 Launch Date Confirmed: Apple Chief Tim Cook Shares Date

Apple's September event will showcase new iPhones (possibly 'iPhone Air'), Apple Watches, iPads, and a faster Vision Pro. Facing AI competition, Apple will emphasise AI integration.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 11:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Apple has confirmed that its highly anticipated annual autumn showcase will take place on September 9 at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California. The event is expected to highlight the company’s fresh line-up of iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads, and other devices, with a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence integration.

The announcement, sent out through official invites on Tuesday, comes at a time when Apple is under pressure to keep pace with competitors racing ahead in the AI space. Investors will be watching closely as the company seeks to reassure markets of its innovation strategy, news agency Reuters reported.

Slimmer iPhone Likely to Debut

According to media reports, Apple may present a sleeker version of its flagship iPhone, speculated to carry the name iPhone Air, following the branding of its iPad Air and MacBook Air lines. Bloomberg News has also suggested that the event will feature new entry-level and high-end Apple Watch models, alongside upgraded iPad Pros.

A faster edition of the Vision Pro headset is also likely to be unveiled, adding to Apple’s expanding ecosystem of premium hardware.

Expanding U.S. Investments Amid Trade Pressures

Reports indicate that Apple has raised its investment in the United States to $600 billion over the next four years. This decision, said to be influenced by the Trump administration, aims to create jobs domestically and reduce reliance on overseas production to mitigate tariff-related challenges.

The tech giant continues to face strain from duties levied on American imports from key production hubs such as China and India.

AI Push After Late Entry

In June, Apple rolled out a suite of new AI features and redesigned software, unveiling a fresh operating system with what it described as a “liquid glass” look for its icons and menus.

However, its comparatively slow entry into the AI market has allowed rivals to surge ahead. Samsung, along with Chinese firms Honor and Huawei, has capitalised on this gap by wooing customers with their AI-powered devices.te

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 11:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Apple IPhone 17 IPhone 17 Launch Date IPhone 17 Launch
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
10 Dead In Jammu Rains As Landslide Hits Vaishno Devi Route; Himachal, Punjab Also Reel Under Monsoon Havoc
10 Dead In Jammu Rains As Landslide Hits Vaishno Devi Route; Himachal, Punjab Also Reel Under Havoc
India
'Trump Chased Away Gujaratis, But Couldn't Oust Bengalis Because...': Mamata Banerjee
'Trump Chased Away Gujaratis, But Couldn't Oust Bengalis Because...': Mamata Banerjee
India
'Floating F-35': Rajnath Singh Commissions Stealth Frigates INS Udaygiri, INS Himgiri In Historic Event
'Floating F-35': Rajnath Singh Commissions Stealth Frigates INS Udaygiri, Himgiri In Historic Event
Cities
Twist In Noida Dowry Case? New Video Of Nikki Bhati's Sister Sparks Controversy
Twist In Noida Dowry Case? New Video Of Nikki Bhati's Sister Sparks Controversy
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra In Bihar With Massive Crowd Support
Breaking News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky Praises India Ahead of Possible Visit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget