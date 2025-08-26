iPhone 17 Launch Date Confirmed: Apple Chief Tim Cook Shares Date

Apple has confirmed that its highly anticipated annual autumn showcase will take place on September 9 at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California. The event is expected to highlight the company’s fresh line-up of iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads, and other devices, with a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence integration.

The announcement, sent out through official invites on Tuesday, comes at a time when Apple is under pressure to keep pace with competitors racing ahead in the AI space. Investors will be watching closely as the company seeks to reassure markets of its innovation strategy, news agency Reuters reported.

Slimmer iPhone Likely to Debut

According to media reports, Apple may present a sleeker version of its flagship iPhone, speculated to carry the name iPhone Air, following the branding of its iPad Air and MacBook Air lines. Bloomberg News has also suggested that the event will feature new entry-level and high-end Apple Watch models, alongside upgraded iPad Pros.

A faster edition of the Vision Pro headset is also likely to be unveiled, adding to Apple’s expanding ecosystem of premium hardware.

Expanding U.S. Investments Amid Trade Pressures

Reports indicate that Apple has raised its investment in the United States to $600 billion over the next four years. This decision, said to be influenced by the Trump administration, aims to create jobs domestically and reduce reliance on overseas production to mitigate tariff-related challenges.

The tech giant continues to face strain from duties levied on American imports from key production hubs such as China and India.

AI Push After Late Entry

In June, Apple rolled out a suite of new AI features and redesigned software, unveiling a fresh operating system with what it described as a “liquid glass” look for its icons and menus.

However, its comparatively slow entry into the AI market has allowed rivals to surge ahead. Samsung, along with Chinese firms Honor and Huawei, has capitalised on this gap by wooing customers with their AI-powered devices.te