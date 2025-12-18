iPhone 17 Pro Is Now Around Rs 50,000 Cheaper: Grab It Before New Year

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





iPhone 17 Pro Price Drop: Apple just dropped its latest smartphone lineup at the 'Awe Dropping' event, and the iPhone 17 series is already making waves in India. The lineup includes the standard iPhone 17, the Pro model, and the all-new iPhone Air. Prices start at Rs 82,900 for the base iPhone 17 with 256GB storage, while the Pro variant begins at Rs 1,34,900.

The top-tier iPhone 17 Pro Max will set you back Rs 1,49,900. For buyers looking to upgrade without breaking the bank, Amazon is offering some seriously good deals that combine exchange offers and bank discounts to bring down the cost significantly.

How Much Discount Can You Get On iPhone 17 Pro?

Amazon is selling the iPhone 17 Pro (256GB, Cosmic Orange) at its launch price of Rs 1,34,900. But here's where it gets interesting. You can trade in your old smartphone and get up to Rs 44,350 off through the exchange program.

Your old phone just needs to be in working condition. After applying this exchange discount, the price drops to Rs 90,550. That's a massive cut from the original price. The actual exchange value depends on which phone you're trading in and how good its condition is, but even older models can fetch decent returns.

There's more savings on the table. Amazon is also offering an additional Rs 3,000 discount when you pay using specific bank credit cards. This offer works with SBI, ICICI Bank, and IDFC FIRST Bank credit cards.

Stack this bank discount on top of the exchange offer, and the iPhone 17 Pro's final price comes down to just Rs 85,550. That's nearly Rs 50,000 less than the launch price.

What Are The Features Of iPhone 17 Pro?

The iPhone 17 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2622 x 1206 pixels and 460 ppi. It supports ProMotion with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz, an Always-On display, and peak outdoor brightness of 3000 nits.

The screen is protected by Ceramic Shield 2 and supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, True Tone, and Wide Colour (P3).

It is powered by the Apple A19 Pro chip built on the upgraded 3nm N3P process. The phone has a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, a 16-core Neural Engine, and 12GB RAM. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support.

The camera setup includes three 48MP cameras: Main, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto with a new tetraprism design. It supports up to 8x optical zoom and 40x digital zoom.

The front camera is 18MP with 4K HDR video. The phone runs iOS 26 and is available in Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue colours.

If you were looking for the best time to upgrade your phone before the new year, what's better than getting a flagship at a much lower price?