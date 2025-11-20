iBOMMA Telugu Movie Piracy Site Taken Down, But 'iBOMMA One' Has Now Cropped Up In Its Place

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The iBOMMA piracy story has shocked the film industry for a long time, and now it has finally reached a clear end. Police arrested Imaddi Ravi, the man behind the original iBOMMA website, giving a huge relief to filmmakers and industry leaders. Telangana Police are getting a lot of praise for catching the person who even challenged them openly and for taking strong action against film piracy.

But as ABP Desam reports, soon after this arrest, a new site called “iBOMMA One” suddenly appeared online, confusing people once again and raising fresh worries about piracy.

Redirection From iBOMMA One To MovieRulz

After the arrest of the iBOMMA founder, a new piracy website named “iBOMMA One” appeared. This website shows new movies and OTT content, just like the old one. But the moment someone clicks on any movie, it quickly redirects them to the “MovieRulz” piracy site.

People started posting about this on social media, asking how a new site had popped up so fast. Police replied that the iBOMMA system has almost 65 mirror websites. So “iBOMMA One” might be just another mirror created to get attention and fool viewers.

Because of this confusion, people are now demanding that all piracy websites be completely blocked. Before iBOMMA, there were other sites like “MovieRulz” and “Tamil One,” and industry members want these blocked too. With iBOMMA stopped, action may soon be taken on these other websites as well.

Police Warning For Users To Stay Away From Piracy Sites

Police also warned the public to stay away from all piracy websites. They explained that such websites can steal personal data and put users in serious danger.

They clearly said, “Nothing comes for free,” and added that clicking such unsafe links only brings unnecessary trouble.

Meanwhile, iBOMMA founder Imaddi Ravi has been sent to judicial remand and shifted to jail. There are even rumours that a film might be made about his life.

The whole iBOMMA One piracy story shows how risky and harmful these websites are, and why strict action is needed.

ABP Live strongly condemns film piracy in all forms and urges audiences to consume works of art through legal means only.