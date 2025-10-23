Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s latest horror-comedy 'Thamma' has run into trouble soon after its theatrical release. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Varun Dhawan, and Diana Penty in key roles, the film hit cinemas on October 21, but soon enough, illegal copies began circulating online.

Pirated versions of 'Thamma' reportedly surfaced on notorious websites such as Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulez, and Moviesda. Several Telegram channels also joined in, flooding the internet with unauthorised links ranging from low-resolution 240p clips to HD rips. The quick leak has once again brought attention to India’s persistent piracy problem, which continues to eat into box office revenues and harm the entertainment industry’s creative workforce.

Downloaded 'Thamma'? Here Are The Fines You Face

Many users often underestimate the legal and digital dangers of downloading pirated content. However, the law is clear: streaming or downloading an illegally shared film can invite severe penalties. Under Indian copyright laws, offenders may face fines of up to Rs 2 lakh and, in some cases, even imprisonment.

Cybersecurity experts have long warned that such piracy platforms are breeding grounds for online fraud. These websites are often laced with hidden malware and phishing traps designed to steal sensitive personal information. Those who click on suspicious download links risk exposing their devices to hacking, identity theft, and financial scams.

Beyond these security threats, pirated versions also compromise the viewing experience: poor visuals, missing scenes, and distorted audio often ruin the creative vision intended by filmmakers.

Support Cinema, Not Piracy

The effects of piracy go far beyond immediate financial loss. Every illegal download represents countless hours of hard work gone unrewarded. Hundreds of professionals, from spot boys and sound engineers to editors and set designers, depend on fair box office returns for their livelihood.

As filmmakers continue to battle piracy’s reach, audiences are being urged to support cinema through legitimate means. Watching movies in theatres or on official streaming platforms not only ensures a better experience but also helps sustain the creative community behind each project.

ABP Live strongly condemns all forms of piracy and encourages viewers to make ethical choices that safeguard the future of storytelling. After all, supporting original cinema means protecting the art form itself.