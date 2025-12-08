Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyStop Buying Earbuds Blindly! These 6 Specs Decide If They’re Worth Your Money

Stop Buying Earbuds Blindly! These 6 Specs Decide If They’re Worth Your Money

This earbuds buying guide breaks down ANC, ENC, battery life, Bluetooth, drivers and latency in simple language so buyers spend money on the right earbuds instead of flashy brands with weak features.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Earbuds Buying Guide: Choosing the best earbuds is not just about picking a famous brand. If you want great sound, comfort, and smooth everyday use, you need to understand the main specifications that make a real difference. Features like ANC, ENC, playback time, Bluetooth version, and driver size can completely change your listening experience. 

When you know what each feature does, you can choose earbuds that match how you use them, whether it's for travel, office calls, music, workouts, or gaming. Understanding these basics will help you spend your money on the right pair, not the wrong one.

How Much Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Is Good?

ANC cancels outside noise. Hybrid or Adaptive ANC usually reduces 30dB–50dB and works well for traffic, fans, and voices. It does reduce battery life by 1–2 hours.

Is Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) Necessary?

ENC removes background noise on calls so your voice stays clear. Look for Quad Mics or AI-ENC for the best calling experience.

What About The Battery Playback?

Check per-charge time first. 5–7 hours on buds alone is standard. 24–30 hours with the case is good. High volume or ANC reduces battery by 20–30%.

Look Out For Bluetooth & Codecs

Bluetooth 5.3 or 5.4 gives better range and a stable connection. SBC/AAC are basic codecs. LDAC, aptX, and LHDC deliver high-resolution audio quality.

Learn About Driver Size & Type

10mm–12mm drivers give stronger bass. 6mm drivers are good for clear vocals. Dynamic drivers are bass-focused, and Balanced Armature drivers highlight details.

More On Latency, Multipoint & IP Rating

40–60ms latency is best for gaming. Multipoint lets you stay connected to two devices at the same time. IPX4 handles sweat, IPX5/IPX6 handles rain, and IPX7 survives water drops.

Which Earbuds Are Right for You? (Choose Based On Your Lifestyle)

The Commuter – If you travel by metro, bus, or flights often, ANC and strong battery life should be your top priority. ANC will silence traffic, crowd noise, and engine sounds, while long playback will ensure you don’t have to charge frequently during long journeys.

The Audiophile – If you love music deeply and want to hear every beat, instrument, and emotion, choose earbuds with large drivers (10mm+), LDAC/high-resolution codecs, and balanced sound sensitivity. These features give a richer and more detailed musical experience instead of just loud bass.

The Professional – If most of your day includes online meetings, business calls, or interviews, ENC with Quad Mics and Multipoint connectivity should be your focus. ENC keeps your voice clear even outdoors, and Multipoint lets you switch smoothly between laptop and phone without reconnecting.

The Gamer – If gaming or movies are your main priority, low latency (40ms–60ms) is the key. Even a tiny delay can reduce accuracy and realism. Low-latency earbuds match gunshots, footsteps, and dialogues perfectly with the visuals, giving a more immersive and responsive experience.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 08 Dec 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Nehru Backed Jinnah's Protest Against Vande Mataram, Congress Bowed Down To Muslim League': PM Modi
'Nehru Backed Jinnah's Vande Mataram Protest, Cong Bowed Down To Muslim League': PM Modi
Cities
IndiGo Crisis: Over 350 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
IndiGo Crisis: Over 350 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
Cities
Goa Police Issue Lookout Notice For Absconding Club Owners; All Airports On Alert
Goa Police Issue Lookout Notice For Absconding Club Owners; All Airports On Alert
Cricket
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Trouble? JioHotstar May Not Stream Event: Here's What We Know
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Trouble? JioHotstar May Not Stream Event: Details Inside
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: ₹1 Crore Rewarded Naxalite Ramdher Majji Surrenders in Chhattisgarh with Team
Breaking: Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Club Owners Absconding, Police Launch Multi-State Manhunt
Breaking: Govt Admits Helplessness as Rupee Slides, Says “Market Will Decide the Fate”
Breaking: IndiGo Crisis Enters Sixth Day, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Left Stranded
Breaking: Stone-Pelting Alleged During Religious Event in Lutyens’ Delhi, One Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India To Add Teeth To Its Nuclear Triad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget