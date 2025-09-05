By Sujit Patel

Cities in India are changing, and the change is visible if you look closely. Over 22.9 million homes now have smart meters. Traffic signals adjust automatically, water systems alert authorities before shortages, and emergency responders reach incidents faster. AI and IoT are driving these changes.

According to Microsoft’s Global Online Safety survey, 65% of Indians have used AI, more than double the global average. Adoption grew 26% compared to 2023, led by millennials, many of whom use AI for translations, workplace efficiency, and schoolwork.

Awareness of digital challenges among parents is also rising. Programs like Digital India and the Smart Cities Mission provide fibre networks, 5G, and strong digital governance to support this shift.

Command Centres That Keep Cities Moving

Every Smart City has an Integrated Command and Control Centre. These hubs gather data from cameras, sensors, and monitoring systems. Traffic flows are monitored in real time. Public safety teams coordinate instantly.

Emergencies are managed faster. States like Maharashtra have built large data centres so departments can work together. Policymakers use anonymised datasets to make smarter decisions. Citizens’ privacy is protected, but services keep improving.

Traffic That Responds

Traffic in cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai is becoming more predictable thanks to AI-powered management systems. In Bengaluru, the Adaptive Traffic Control System at key junctions like Hudson Circle has cut travel times by up to 33%.

Delhi’s Dwarka Expressway now features India’s first AI-based Advanced Traffic Management System, covering a 56.46 km stretch and improving real-time monitoring and violation detection. These systems use CCTV feeds, GPS signals, and sensor data to adjust signals dynamically, detect accidents instantly, and give emergency vehicles a clear path.

Smarter Energy Systems

Energy is also becoming connected. Smart grids link homes, offices, and industries. Smart meters give instant feedback. Analytics detect faults and schedule maintenance before outages happen.

Renewable energy integrates seamlessly because supply and demand can be balanced automatically. The National Smart Grid Mission ensures cities can provide reliable electricity.

Using Data To Govern Better

Governments are now relying on data for decisions. Platforms managed by NITI Aayog and others allow officials to see trends and anomalies in agriculture, healthcare, and urban planning. Resources go where they are needed most.

Interventions happen before problems escalate. Citizens notice faster services and better infrastructure because decisions are based on evidence.

Hybrid Work & Urban Adaptation

The workplace has shifted. Nearly three-quarters of employees want flexible or remote options. Offices are redesigned to support hybrid work. Teams can collaborate in person or online. This opens access to talent in different regions and improves inclusion.

Governments provide guidance on workplace policies, digital skills, and safety measures. Cities adapt too, improving connectivity, public transport, and shared spaces for distributed work.

Security & Compliance

Connected systems bring new risks. The DPDP Act, 2023, mandates consent-driven data use and fines breaches up to ₹250 crore. CERT-In and NCIIPC monitor critical infrastructure. Sectoral regulators enforce security standards in banking, insurance, and capital markets.

Hybrid workplaces use similar measures. Devices are protected. Access is verified. Networks are monitored. Audits ensure compliance. Cities and offices learn from each other to keep data safe.

Offices As Small Smart Cities

Workplaces mirror the efficiency of cities. Sensors track lighting, air quality, and occupancy. Hot desk systems optimise space based on real-time data. Collaboration improves. Hybrid work reduces commuting. Employees working from home two to four days a week can lower their carbon footprints by 11 to 29 per cent.

AI-driven energy management monitors consumption, automates maintenance, and supports sustainability goals.

Sustainability In Cities & Workplaces

AI and IoT help reduce environmental impact. Traffic optimisation lowers pollution. Sensors track waste collection and improve efficiency. Air and water quality monitoring guide policies. Hybrid work reduces commuting and office energy use. Cities and workplaces are interconnected. Technology allows both to operate efficiently, safely, and sustainably.

Urban India is learning to adapt. Services are faster and more precise. Workplaces are flexible and healthier. Traffic moves efficiently. Energy is managed intelligently. Governance decisions are better informed. Citizens notice the difference in daily life. What this shows is that AI and IoT are becoming part of how cities and workplaces function. Urban spaces are more responsive, sustainable, and tuned to the people who live and work in them.

(The author is the CEO & MD of SCS Tech)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.