Tarak Mehta Diwali: It’s that time of the year again when lights, laddoos, and laughter take over, and so does Jethalal. The iconic “Happy Diwali” song from the cult sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has made its annual comeback, lighting up social media timelines with its hilariously infectious energy. Every festive season, this quirky clip finds its way back into group chats and memes, and 2024 is proving no different. Fans across platforms are once again celebrating (and slightly cringing) at Jethalal’s musical enthusiasm.

The video, now doing the rounds on Instagram and YouTube, has become the unofficial anthem of Diwali greetings online. Whether you want to spread joy, nostalgia, or harmless chaos, the Jethalal video is the go-to clip that perfectly balances festive cheer and comic exaggeration.

Where To Find And Share The Jethalal Video

For anyone wondering how to join in the fun, the viral clip is readily available across platforms. The Happy Diwali Jethalal video can be found on YouTube; all you need to do is open the video and hit ‘share’ to send it through WhatsApp or any messenger app.

Instagram users can also post or forward the popular Reel version directly on their feeds or in DMs.

Fans say the video has become a yearly ritual, a symbol of Diwali’s playful side. It’s the kind of clip that unites families, friends, and even office WhatsApp groups in collective laughter , whether they want to or not.

If Jethalal Isn’t Enough, Here Are Some Diwali Wishes To Send

If you’d rather skip the singing and go for something more traditional, there’s no shortage of heartfelt Diwali messages circulating online. From warm blessings to light-hearted greetings, here are some you can copy and share instantly with loved ones:

“Wishing you a Diwali filled with light, love, and prosperity.”

“May sweet memories fill your Diwali with warmth and joy.”

“Happy Diwali! May the festival lights guide you toward happiness.”

“Here’s to a Diwali of love, unity, and blessings.”

“Celebrate with laughter and love. Happy Diwali!”

So whether you’re forwarding the irresistibly offbeat Jethalal clip or sending a thoughtful wish, the idea remains the same: to spread joy, light, and laughter this Diwali season.