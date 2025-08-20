Vivo T4 Pro 5G Release Date Announced: Here's How Much It Could Be Priced At

Vivo is all set to launch its new T4 Pro 5G smartphone in India on August 26. The company gave us a sneak peek by creating a microsite on Flipkart. Vivo is all set to launch its new T4 Pro 5G smartphone in India on August 26.

The T4 Pro 5G comes with a 50MP telephoto lens, a large battery that supports fast charging, promising a strong performance. The phone is made for mid-range users who crave flagship-style features. Positioned under Rs 30,000, the device looks powerful, with an affordable tag.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G Specifications

The Vivo T4 Pro 5G will carry a 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

On the back, there is a pill-shaped camera module with a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens featuring 3x periscope zoom and an Aura Light for decent low-light photography. For crisp and clear selfies and video calls, the phone has a 50MP front camera.

AI-powered upgrades are expected to step up the photography and performance game. The phone runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and measures 7.53mm in thickness, which adds it to the list of sleek phones. The phone carries a big 6,500mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging, ensuring that the battery dont die in long use.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G Price and Availability

The Vivo T4 Pro 5G will come under the price tag of Rs 30,000, which makes it an attractive mid-range phone. As for color options, you can choose from Nitro Blue and Blaze Gold colour variants.

Vivo has put the T4 Pro 5G as a device that combines high-end features like a telephoto camera, AI tools, and a large AMOLED display at an affordable price, which makes it a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone segment.