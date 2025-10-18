Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Google One Diwali Offer: Get 2TB Cloud Storage For Just Rs 11 For 3 Months; Here's How

Google One launches Diwali offer with huge discounts on Lite, Basic, Standard, and Premium cloud storage plans.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 02:14 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Google has announced Diwali offers for Google One subscriptions, giving users a chance to get extra cloud storage at lower prices. The deals are available on Lite, Basic, Standard, and Premium plans, which let you store files across Google Drive, Photos, and Gmail. During the festive season, all monthly subscriptions are just Rs 11 for three months. 

After this period, prices go back to normal. Google is also offering discounts on yearly plans, so users can save money while getting more storage for their files and photos.

Google One Diwali Offer On Monthly Plans

During the Diwali offer, the Lite plan, which normally costs Rs 30 per month and gives 30 GB of cloud storage, is available at Rs 11 for three months. 

The Basic plan with 100 GB storage, usually Rs 130, is also priced at Rs 11. The Standard plan, offering 200 GB storage for Rs 210, is now Rs 11 as well. 

Even the Premium plan, which provides 2 TB storage and normally costs Rs 650 per month, is available at Rs 11 for three months. 

Once the offer ends, all plans return to their regular prices.

Google One Diwali Offer On Yearly Plans

Yearly plans are also discounted. The Lite plan, usually Rs 708 per year, is now Rs 479. Basic and Standard plans are available at Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,600 instead of Rs 1,560 and Rs 2,520. 

The Premium plan, which usually costs Rs 7,800 per year, is available for Rs 4,900 during the festival. These yearly plans can be subscribed to until October 31. 

Users can also share storage across Basic, Standard, and Premium plans, making it easier to manage files and photos with family or friends. 

This means multiple users can access the same storage, split space efficiently, and keep important documents, photos, and videos safe without buying separate plans for everyone. 

The offer helps users save money while still getting enough cloud space for all their important files.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 18 Oct 2025 02:14 PM (IST)
Google
