HomeTechnologyGoogle’s Nano Banana 2 Is Coming To Make Clearer, Sharper, & More Real AI Photos

Google’s Nano Banana 2 Is Coming To Make Clearer, Sharper, & More Real AI Photos

After the viral success of Nano Banana, Google is launching Nano Banana 2, a new AI image tool that’s smarter, faster, and more creative. It’s expected to drop this week alongside Gemini 3.0.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 02:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Google’s Nano Banana AI tool became super popular because people loved using it to make fun pictures in their own style. Now, Google is getting ready to bring out the Nano Banana 2 version. Many people online are very excited to see how it will be better. Some reports say it could launch this week. 

Fans believe the new version will make pictures that look clearer, sharper, and more real. It might also help users make more than just photos, like charts and infographics.

What’s New In Nano Banana 2 AI

The new Nano Banana 2 AI is expected to do a lot more than the old one. Reports say it will let users create charts, posters, and infographics using simple text prompts. 

You will also be able to download pictures in better quality and even change the size to 9:16 or 16:9. This means you can make portrait or landscape images, depending on what you want, great for social media or videos.

Nano Banana 2 might also let people make images of famous people, like US President Donald Trump or popular sports players. 

You can change their background or place them in different settings just by typing your idea. This gives users more freedom to create fun and realistic pictures using their imagination.

Gemini AI & Nano Banana 2 Launch Together

Google is also planning to release Gemini 3.0 AI along with Nano Banana 2. The company has joined hands with Jio in India to give users the Gemini AI Pro plan for free for 18 months. This offer competes with ChatGPT Go and Perplexity Pro AI in India.

Gemini will also be added to Google Maps in India. With this, users can ask smart questions like “Where’s the nearest petrol pump?” or “Which restaurant has my favourite food?” and Gemini will give quick, clear answers. 

Google also plans to let users connect Gemini with other apps, so it can help while driving, searching, or planning trips.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 12 Nov 2025 02:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
AI TECHNOLOGY
