Try These Gemini AI Prompts To Turn Couple Selfies Into Dreamy Drone Shots

Try These Gemini AI Prompts To Turn Couple Selfies Into Dreamy Drone Shots

Want your couple pics to look like they came from a pre-wedding drone shoot? These Gemini AI prompts create beautiful aerial-style scenes from ordinary selfies.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 05:49 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

If you want your couple photos to look like movie scenes taken by a drone, but you only have normal selfies, these Gemini AI prompts will help. With just a picture and a few clicks, Gemini can change your photo into a beautiful, romantic, wide-shot scene. It can make it look like you are lying on a car roof in a forest, looking at stars, or sharing a quiet moment together. 

These prompts are perfect for social media, pre-wedding shoots, anniversary gifts, or just something sweet to keep.

Prompt 1: Make your photo look like a quiet, loving moment on a car roof inside a forest at night.


Try These Gemini AI Prompts To Turn Couple Selfies Into Dreamy Drone Shots

"Generate an ultra-realistic aerial drone shot of a couple from a high top-down angle, lying close together on the roof of a vintage car in the middle of a dense forest. The girl is wearing a long, dark blue velvet gown that spreads around her. The guy is wearing a black shirt with the top buttons open and dark grey pants. They are gently touching, with his arm around her. Soft moonlight shines through the trees, making the scene look calm and dreamy. Around the car, there are blurred autumn leaves in red and brown, with small yellow wildflowers glowing softly."

Prompt 2: Creates a calm, romantic night moment in a luxury car, like a quiet conversation under the moon.


Try These Gemini AI Prompts To Turn Couple Selfies Into Dreamy Drone Shots

"Generate an ultra-realistic aerial drone shot of a couple from a slightly raised side angle, lying close together on the roof of a modern luxury car in a quiet forest. The girl is wearing a long off-white silk dress, and the guy is wearing a white linen shirt with sleeves rolled once and light brown chinos. They are facing each other, sharing a quiet moment. Soft moonlight creates gentle highlights. Around the car, out of focus, there is deep green moss and small yellow wildflowers glowing faintly, giving a peaceful and romantic mood."

Prompt 3: Makes the couple look like they are looking at the sky, sharing a quiet star-gazing moment.


Try These Gemini AI Prompts To Turn Couple Selfies Into Dreamy Drone Shots

"Generate an ultra-realistic aerial drone shot of a couple from a lower front angle, lying on the roof of a vintage convertible car, looking upward toward the forest sky. The girl is wearing a long, emerald green chiffon gown with thin straps. The guy is wearing a charcoal grey shirt with sleeves rolled up and dark denim pants. Their hands are lightly holding each other. The mood is calm and thoughtful. A few stars are visible through the trees. Below them, blurred brown leaves and yellow blossoms create a natural soft layer around the car."

Prompt 4: Creates a soft, warm evening scene with gentle colours and relaxed body language.



Try These Gemini AI Prompts To Turn Couple Selfies Into Dreamy Drone Shots

"Generate an ultra-realistic aerial drone close-up shot from a slightly raised back angle of a couple lying relaxed on the roof of a restored muscle car in a forest at twilight. The girl is wearing a pale pink tulle gown that spreads softly. The guy is wearing a light blue shirt with sleeves unbuttoned and dark trousers. Their heads are slightly turned toward each other, looking peaceful. The sky is turning from soft blue to deep night. Around the car, blurred forest ferns and small yellow flowers create a gentle natural frame."

Prompt 5: Gives the photo a dreamy, fantasy feel with glowing forest lights.

Try These Gemini AI Prompts To Turn Couple Selfies Into Dreamy Drone Shots

"Generate an ultra-realistic aerial drone shot from a diagonal angle of a couple lying on the roof of a futuristic concept car in a glowing night forest. The girl is wearing a deep purple satin gown. The guy is wearing a white shirt and black pants, with his jacket placed on the car hood. They are lying side by side, one arm reaching slightly outward. The mood is dreamy and magical. The scene is lit by soft, glowing fireflies and bioluminescent mushrooms. Around the car, the ground blurs with dark earth, green moss, and glowing yellow wildflowers."

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 10 Nov 2025 05:49 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
