What Is Google’s New Gemini 3 ‘Deep Think’ Mode? Here's How You Can Use It

Google has introduced a powerful new AI upgrade called Gemini 3 Deep Think, and it is now available inside the Gemini app for users who have the Google AI Ultra subscription. Deep Think is designed to handle questions that need long, detailed reasoning, something only smart human problem solvers could do till now.

Google says this is its most advanced reasoning mode so far. It gives richer, more structured answers for tough topics like maths, science, and logic. The launch shows that Google is trying to build AI that does not just reply, but actually thinks step by step.

What Is Google’s Gemini 3 Deep Think?

Gemini 3 Deep Think can process many lines of reasoning at the same time. Instead of following one straight path, it tests different possible answers in parallel and then chooses the most correct one. Because of this parallel-processing method, it performs much better on multi-step problems that need attention, accuracy, and memory.

Google shared that the model has broken several previous AI reasoning records. On the very difficult “Humanity’s Last Exam” benchmark, where AI must reason without tools, Deep Think scored 41.0%, higher than every model before it.

When Deep Think used code execution, it scored 45.1% on ARC-AGI-2, something Google calls a historic achievement in automated reasoning. The success is built on Gemini 2.5 Deep Think, which had already matched human-level results in competitions like the International Mathematical Olympiad and the ICPC World Finals.

How To Access Gemini 3 Deep Think & How It Works

Gemini 3 Deep Think is already active for Ultra-tier users. To use it, they only need to open the Gemini app and select the “Deep Think” mode from the prompt bar while using the Gemini 3 Pro model. It works across all supported devices and can handle simple questions as well as deep technical work.

Google announced the rollout on its official X account with the message: “Gemini 3 Deep Think is here…”

With Gemini 3 and Deep Think together, the company wants AI to become a smart partner for researchers, developers, and students, especially for tasks that need real, structured thinking rather than just basic answers.