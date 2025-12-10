Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Google AI Plus Gives You Gemini 3 Pro, 200GB Storage & More; All For Under Rs 200

Google AI Plus Gives You Gemini 3 Pro, 200GB Storage & More; All For Under Rs 200

Google has launched Google AI Plus in India with powerful tools like Gemini 3 Pro, Nano Banana Pro, video creation and 200GB storage, all starting at a budget-friendly price.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 12:19 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Google has launched Google AI Plus in India, and it is built to give people more power with AI at a very affordable price. Users in India are already enjoying tools like the Gemini app and NotebookLM, and now this plan makes everything even easier. 

With Google AI Plus, people get more access to Google’s strongest AI models, creative tools, storage, and features that help with daily work. Let’s have a look at the pricing, and features that come with the plan.

Google AI Plus Pricing In India

Google AI Plus is now available in India at Rs 399 per month. To make it easier for new users to try the service, Google is offering the plan at Rs 199 per month for the first six months. 


Google AI Plus Gives You Gemini 3 Pro, 200GB Storage & More; All For Under Rs 200

This makes the upgrade very budget-friendly. With the lower entry price, more people can explore Google’s latest AI tools without worrying about cost. 

The plan is simple, easy to use, and designed to help everyone get more done with AI every day.

Google AI Plus Plan Key Features

Google AI Plus in India gives you more access to Gemini 3 Pro, the company’s most advanced model yet. You can use it inside the Gemini app to boost your creativity and productivity. 

The plan also includes more access to Nano Banana Pro, Google’s newest image generation and editing model. Along with this, users can create videos in the Gemini app and use creative tools like Flow. 

One of the biggest advantages is that Gemini is now built into everyday apps like Gmail and Docs, making your work smoother. You also get expanded access to NotebookLM for deeper research and analysis.

Another big benefit is storage. The plan includes 200 GB of storage across Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail. This helps users keep all their files, photos, and emails safe in one place. 

The best part is that you can share all these benefits with up to five family members, making the plan even more useful and affordable.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 10 Dec 2025 12:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
