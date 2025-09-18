Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyGarena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (September 18): Your Chance To Grab Exclusive Skins, Diamonds, & More

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (September 18): Your Chance To Grab Exclusive Skins, Diamonds, & More

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 18 are here. Here's the chance to get your hands on free diamonds, exclusive skins, and loot crates. Act quickly or else the codes will expire.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 09:55 AM (IST)

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today:  Garena Free Fire Max has kept its place as one of the most loved mobile games in India, especially after the ban on the original Free Fire in 2022. With its upgraded graphics, smooth gameplay, and special features, it has become the go-to battle royale choice for millions of gamers across the country.

To make the game more exciting, the developer 111 Dot Studios releases fresh redeem codes every day. These codes give players free access to rewards such as diamonds, character skins, weapon upgrades, and loot crates. The best part? Players don’t have to spend real money to claim these special prizes.

Each redeem code is a 12- to 16-character mix of capital letters and numbers. But these codes are only available for a limited time. Usually, they remain active for around 12 hours and can be claimed by the first 500 players. This makes it very important for gamers to act quickly; otherwise, the codes will expire, and the rewards will be gone.

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

Using these redeem codes, players can unlock fan-favourite rewards like the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Voucher, and even rare skins such as the Fire Head Hunting Parachute.

Because of the limited redemption count, competition among gamers is always fierce. The excitement of rushing to claim rewards before they run out has become a daily ritual for many Free Fire Max fans.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For September 18

  • FC5N8F2J7H4Q1X6L
  • F6Z1X5C2V8B4N9M3
  • F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3
  • F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6
  • F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7
  • F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9
  • F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4
  • F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4
  • F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3
  • F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5
  • F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4
  • F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8
  • F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8
  • F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2
  • F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

  • Visit the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website
  • Log in with your Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID
  • Copy and paste any of the codes listed above into the text box
  • Click Confirm to claim your reward
  • Rewards like skins, diamonds, or loot crates will appear in your in-game mailbox, while gold or diamonds go directly into your wallet

By using these codes, players can enjoy daily surprises and upgrades that make Free Fire Max even more thrilling.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 18 Sep 2025 09:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Labels Antifa A 'Major Terrorist Organisation,' Pledges Probe Into Its Funding
Trump Labels Antifa A 'Major Terrorist Organisation,' Pledges Probe Into Its Funding
World
After Trump, Modi Gets Birthday Call From 'Friend' Putin; Talks Special Ties, Ukraine War
After Trump, Modi Gets Birthday Call From 'Friend' Putin; Talks Special Ties, Ukraine War
India
Rahul Gandhi’s ‘H-Bomb’ Reveal Today? LoP To Address Presser After He Claimed ‘Explosive Vote Chori Proof’
Rahul Gandhi’s ‘H-Bomb’ Reveal Today? LoP To Address Presser After He Claimed ‘Vote Chori Proof'
Cricket
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Participates In Asia Cup Match With UAE After Delay
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Participates In Asia Cup Match With UAE After Delay
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Ajit Pawar Convoy Drama, Satara Firing, Flood Chaos And Bus Fire Panic Across India
Breaking: Communal Clash In Meerut, Torrential Rains Flood Jalna; Attacks And Relief Efforts
Breaking: Supreme Court Stays Key Waqf Amendments, Owaisi Warns Of Larger Threats Ahead
Breaking: Pm Modi Turns 75, Nation Celebrates With Prayers, Art, Global Greetings And Tributes
Breaking News: Rapid Gunfire in Noida Sector 122, Miscreants Open Fire, Vandalize Vehicles | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
How PM Modi Shapes Narratives As An Efficient Communicator | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget