HomeGamingGarena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (September 17): Here's Your Chance To Grab Exclusive Skins, Diamonds & More

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 17 are here. If you want to get your hands on free diamonds, exclusive skins, and loot crates, act fast and redeem these codes.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 05:25 PM (IST)

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire Max has become one of the most popular battle royale games in India since the original Free Fire was banned in 2022. With upgraded graphics, smooth controls, and exciting gameplay features, it has built a strong community of gamers who play every day.

To make things even more exciting, the developer 111 Dot Studios releases daily redeem codes. These codes allow players to unlock rewards like diamonds, weapon skins, costumes, and special loot crates, all for free. Players don’t need to spend real money if they act quickly and claim these codes before they expire.

Each redeem code is a 12-character mix of capital letters and numbers. The catch is that these codes are very limited. They usually work for only 12 hours and can be redeemed by just the first 500 players. That’s why speed matters if you want to grab your favourite rewards before others.

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

The rewards you can claim with these codes include popular items such as the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Voucher, and the Fire Head Hunting Parachute. These items are in high demand, and because of the limited redemption count, there’s always a big rush among players to claim them first.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For September 17

  • FU4D8F1Q7Z3V5P6M
  • FH2J5Y8R1W4G6X9N
  • FL7S3C9V6T2X4W8R
  • FP1X4Y7R2G5Q9N3F
  • FM9T6W3V8C2B4Y7S
  • FC5N8F2J7H4Q1X6L
  • F6Z1X5C2V8B4N9M3
  • F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3
  • F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6
  • F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7
  • F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9
  • F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4
  • F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4
  • F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3
  • F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5
  • F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4
  • F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8
  • F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8
  • F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2
  • F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2
  • F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

  • Visit the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website
  • Log in using Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID
  • Copy one of the codes above and paste it into the text box
  • Click Confirm and wait for rewards to arrive in your in-game mailbox
  • Gold and diamonds will be credited directly to your account wallet

Redeeming these codes gives you access to valuable rewards that improve your gameplay and help you enjoy the battle royale experience even more.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 17 Sep 2025 10:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes TECHNOLOGY
