Samsung Slashes Over 700 Jobs Ahead Of Galaxy Unpacked: Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This contrasts with the thriving AI-driven semiconductor division's success.

Samsung Electronics has reportedly eliminated hundreds of jobs in the United States as it relocates its consumer electronics headquarters from New Jersey to Texas, a major organisational shift that comes just days before the company's next Galaxy Unpacked launch event. As reported by Reuters, the workforce reduction primarily impacts Samsung Electronics America (SEA), with the company saying the move is part of a restructuring linked to the headquarters relocation rather than a wider global overhaul.

The changes affect employees across Samsung's smartphone and display businesses, even as the company's semiconductor division continues to ride the wave of booming demand for AI-focused memory chips. Meanwhile, its consumer electronics operations are facing increasing pressure from rising costs and intense competition in the global market.

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Samsung Headquarters Move Triggers Large-Scale Job Cuts

Samsung confirmed that 739 positions have been cut at its Samsung Electronics America office in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, following the decision to shift its US consumer electronics headquarters to Texas.

The company said some employees have received relocation offers, while others have lost their jobs as part of the transition. Samsung Electronics America manages the company's consumer electronics operations in the United States and does not include its semiconductor business.

Explaining the decision, Samsung said the relocation "may lead to changes in our workforce structure, such as employees who are unable to relocate, or certain functions that are optimised to ensure our roles align to key business priorities."

According to Reuters, around 100 additional employees at Samsung's Plano, Texas office, including members of its mobile division, have also been laid off, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Samsung also clarified that the workforce reduction is tied specifically to the headquarters relocation and is not part of a broader restructuring of its global consumer products business.

Workforce Changes Mark Dramatic Turnaround

The layoffs represent a sharp reversal for Samsung's New Jersey operations.

Less than a year ago, the company had celebrated the opening of its new offices in Englewood Cliffs. During the inauguration last September, US Representative Josh Gottheimer said Samsung Electronics America employed roughly 1,200 people in New Jersey.

Reuters reported that employees began receiving notices on June 30 about an "enterprise-wide reduction-in-force", with the company acknowledging there would be a "significant number of impacts."

The scale of the changes has also become visible on LinkedIn, where more than 30 employees, including senior executives from sales and marketing teams across New Jersey, Texas and other US locations, have publicly shared that they were laid off or had exited the company in recent weeks.

According to company figures, Samsung Electronics employed 11,770 people across its US operations at the end of 2025, including semiconductor employees.

Separately, Samsung SDS America has informed New Jersey authorities that it could eliminate another 179 positions at its Ridgefield Park office under a labour filing submitted in June.

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AI Boom Boosts Chips While Consumer Business Struggles

The restructuring comes at a time when Samsung's different business divisions are moving in opposite directions.

Its semiconductor business has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the global artificial intelligence surge. The company recently projected a 19-fold jump in second-quarter operating profit, fuelled by strong demand for AI memory chips. Samsung has also committed hundreds of billions of dollars to expand its semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.

The consumer electronics business, however, continues to face mounting challenges.

According to Reuters, Samsung's mobile division is expected to post its first-ever operating loss as competition from Apple intensifies. Its television and home appliance businesses are also under pressure from Chinese rivals such as TCL and Hisense. At the same time, higher semiconductor costs driven by AI demand have further squeezed margins across Samsung's consumer electronics portfolio.

Texas has increasingly become a preferred destination for major technology companies because of its business-friendly environment and lower taxes. The state already houses Samsung's semiconductor manufacturing facilities as well as its mobile operations hub in Plano, alongside major investments from companies such as Tesla and Oracle.

For Samsung, consolidating its consumer electronics headquarters in Texas aligns the business with its expanding footprint in the state while reflecting a broader strategy of redirecting resources towards areas seeing stronger growth from the AI-driven technology boom.