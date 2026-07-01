This Is What iPhone 18 Pro Could Look Like; Can You Spot The Difference From 17 Pro?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 Pro gains 2nm A20 chip, boosting performance, efficiency.

Variable aperture camera, significantly smaller Dynamic Island on display.

New C2 modem enhances 5G, satellite connectivity; larger battery.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple's next iPhone Pro is already making rounds online, and not because Apple announced anything. Design details of the iPhone 18 Pro surfaced following a data breach at Tata Electronics, one of Apple's key manufacturing partners. Based on what has leaked so far, the iPhone 18 Pro may look largely similar to the iPhone 17 Pro on the outside.

However, on the inside, the changes could be more significant, covering the chip, camera, display cutout, modem, and battery.

Will iPhone 18 Pro Get Apple's First 2nm Chip?

Reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could ditch the 3nm A19 Pro chip and move to a new A20 Pro processor built on a 2nm architecture. This would mark Apple's first time using a 2nm chip inside an iPhone, and the performance jump could be noticeable.

According to reports, the A20 Pro could deliver 10 to 15% higher performance compared to its predecessor, while also improving power efficiency by up to 30%. That kind of efficiency gain matters a lot, especially as Apple pushes more on-device Apple Intelligence features that would otherwise rely on cloud processing.

ALOS READ: What Did Apple Do To Deserve A $38 Billion Fine In India? Here Is The Full Story

Apple is also said to be moving to Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) packaging. In simple terms, this means the LPDDR6 RAM would be stacked directly on the same package as the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. The result could be noticeably lower latency and some extra internal space freed up inside the device.

Could iPhone 18 Pro Finally Get Variable Aperture Camera?

The camera changes on the iPhone 18 Pro could be among the most significant in recent years. While the iPhone 17 Pro uses a fixed aperture 48MP primary camera, the iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to feature a mechanical variable aperture system. This means the lens opening could physically expand or contract based on lighting conditions, similar to how DSLR cameras work.

In bright light, the aperture can close down to avoid overexposure. In low light, it can open wider to let in more light. Beyond still photography, this could also benefit video creators by enabling more cinematic motion blur through mechanical exposure control, reducing dependence on digital processing or external ND filters.

One trade-off, however, is that fitting this system may require a larger camera assembly, which could reduce the overall camera island size by around 2mm.

How Much Smaller Could Dynamic Island Get On iPhone 18 Pro?

The Dynamic Island, which debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro, could get a significant size reduction on the iPhone 18 Pro. Leaks point to a width of approximately 13.49mm, compared to the 20.76mm cutout on the iPhone 17 Pro. That works out to a reduction of roughly 25 to 35%.

The shrinkage is reportedly possible because Apple has relocated parts of the Face ID system beneath the display. Specifically, the infrared flood illuminator is said to have been moved under the active OLED panel, leaving only the TrueDepth camera visible in the cutout.

The iPhone 18 Pro is also expected to come with an upgraded LTPO+ display, which could offer more refined refresh-rate control and better battery efficiency compared to the current ProMotion setup.

What Could Apple's New In-House C2 Modem Change?

The iPhone 18 Pro is tipped to be the first iPhone to feature Apple's second-generation in-house modem, called the C2. Compared to the C1 modem, the C2 is expected to bring tighter integration with the A20 Pro chip, better power efficiency, faster 5G reconnection, improved mmWave support, and lower battery drain during mobile data use.

ALSO READ: Amazon Sued For Adding Ads To Prime Video Without Subscriber Consent

Reports also suggest the C2 modem could expand Apple's satellite connectivity beyond emergency messaging, with some leaks pointing to basic internet access through low-Earth-orbit satellite networks when regular cellular service is unavailable. The modem is also said to include a "Limit Precise Location" privacy feature aimed at reducing carrier-based location tracking.

Is iPhone 18 Pro Getting A Bigger Battery?

Battery life could also see a modest improvement. The iPhone 18 Pro is said to carry a 4,288mAh battery, slightly larger than the 4,252mAh cell reportedly found in the iPhone 17 Pro. When combined with the efficiency gains from the 2nm chip and the LTPO+ display, the real-world battery backup could still show meaningful improvements despite the small size difference.

As for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, reports suggest it could house a battery between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh, which would make it the largest battery ever fitted inside an iPhone.

A few smaller design changes are also expected. The Camera Control button may shift to a pressure-sensitive design, dropping the capacitive swipe gestures. The rear glass could also get a cleaner frosted finish around the MagSafe ring area.

That said, none of this is confirmed yet. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to launch globally alongside the iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone Ultra in September.