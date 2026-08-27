Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dreame D30 Ultra offers powerful vacuuming, effective mopping, and automated maintenance.

MopExtend cleans edges; rotating mops scrub; lifts for carpets.

Dock automates dust emptying, mop washing/drying, reducing manual maintenance.

Dreame D30 Ultra Review: Robot vacuum cleaners have slowly evolved from expensive little machines that bump into furniture and get emotionally defeated by a sock into something that can genuinely take over a large chunk of household cleaning. The Dreame D30 Ultra takes that idea rather seriously. It comes with 25,000Pa suction, dual rotating mop pads, edge-cleaning technology, automatic dust collection, mop washing, mop drying, water refilling and even a self-cleaning washboard.

Basically, the only thing it doesn't appear to do is complain about the amount of hair you shed.

And then there is GennieGPT. Our resident AI review bot has once again been locked inside the spec sheet, where she has discovered the magical world of large numbers and marketing terminology. She doesn't clean floors, trip over charging cables, or discover that a robot vacuum has somehow managed to get itself stuck behind a chair. I do. So, let's see how much of the D30 Ultra's impressive spec sheet actually translates into a cleaner home.

ALSO READ: Dreame L50s Pro Ultra Review: The Ferrari That Replaced The Rolls-Royce

Dreame D30 Ultra Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Excellent vacuuming performance with 25,000Pa suction

MopExtend does a surprisingly good job around edges and corners

Excellent automated dock with mop washing, drying and dust collection

Great app with plenty of cleaning customisation

10.5mm mop lift helps keep carpets dry

Very little day-to-day intervention required

What Doesn't:

Voice control feels oddly absent for a smart appliance at this price

Dock is large and needs a dedicated spot

"100 days hands-free" is very much a best-case scenario

25,000Pa Of Vacuuming Bragging Rights

✨ GennieGPT: 25,000Pa suction! That's HUGE! The D30 Ultra can suck up fine dust, pet hair and large debris with five suction levels. Basically, nothing on your floor stands a chance!

Shayak: This is one area where the giant number actually translates into something useful. The D30 Ultra has plenty of suction power, and it does a very good job picking up everyday dust, hair, crumbs and larger bits of debris from hard floors. The five suction levels are useful too, because you don't always need the robot to sound like it's preparing for take-off.

The important bit, though, is that 25,000Pa alone doesn't make a robot vacuum good. Navigation, brush design, cleaning patterns and how well it gets into awkward spaces matter just as much. Dreame's 25,000Pa figure is based on its own lab testing, so don't read "25,000Pa" as a universal measurement of cleaning greatness.

Still, in actual use, the D30 Ultra is a very capable vacuum.

✨ GennieGPT: Dual tangle-free brushes! Pet hair? Dust? Debris? Consider them deleted!

Shayak: The dual-brush setup does help with hair and everyday debris, and the robot is particularly good at keeping hard floors clean without needing constant intervention. But if you have extremely long hair in the house, don't assume the word "tangle-free" means you can forget about maintenance forever. Dreame's more aggressive TriCut anti-tangle brush is actually sold separately in some markets.

So yes, Gennie, hair doesn't automatically become the D30 Ultra's mortal enemy. It just becomes someone else's problem for a little longer.

MopExtend: Finally, A Robot That Understands Corners

✨ GennieGPT: MopExtend RoboSwing! The mop extends by up to 4cm and reaches 99% of corners! Your walls are no longer safe!

Shayak: Your enthusiasm for attacking walls is concerning, but this one deserves credit.

Edge cleaning is one of those things robot vacuums have historically been spectacularly bad at. The circular shape that makes them adorable also means there is usually a tiny strip along the wall where dirt sits smugly.

The D30 Ultra tackles that by physically extending its mop towards edges and corners. Dreame claims up to 4cm of additional reach and over 99% edge coverage based on its internal testing.

And this isn't just another feature that sounds impressive in a press release. The MopExtend system is genuinely useful around skirting boards, furniture edges and corners. It's not going to replace a human hand for every impossible nook in your house, but it gets considerably closer than most round robot vacuums.

✨ GennieGPT: Two rotating mops! 160 RPM! 6N downforce! Tough stains don't stand a chance!

Shayak: Now we're getting somewhere. The D30 Ultra uses two rotating mop pads that scrub the floor rather than simply dragging a damp cloth around it. That distinction matters when you're dealing with dried spills and everyday grime.

It's still not a replacement for attacking a truly disgusting kitchen floor with a bucket and some elbow grease. But for routine maintenance, the mopping is surprisingly effective.

And that's really where this robot makes sense: maintenance cleaning.

You don't wait until the floor looks like an archaeological site. You let the D30 Ultra keep it clean continuously.

The Dock Is Doing More Work Than You Are

✨ GennieGPT: Intelligent self-cleaning dock! Auto dust emptying! Mop washing! Mop drying! Water refilling! Washboard cleaning! This is basically a robot vacuum with a robot vacuum assistant!

Shayak: Annoyingly, that's not a terrible description. The dock is probably the D30 Ultra's biggest selling point.

The robot empties its dirt into a 3.2L dust bag, washes its mop pads, dries them and can refill its water supply. The AceClean DryBoard also uses multiple water nozzles to clean the washboard itself.

This means the machine doesn't just automate vacuuming and mopping. It automates a large chunk of the maintenance that usually makes robot vacuums annoying.

That's important. Because a robot vacuum that needs you to empty, wash, rinse and maintain it every single day isn't really saving you that much effort. The D30 Ultra gets much closer to the "press a button and forget about it" dream.

✨ GennieGPT: And the 3.2L dust bag gives you up to 100 days of hands-free cleaning!

Shayak: The 100-day figure is based on Dreame's internal testing, and actual results will depend on how dirty your home is, how often you run the robot and whether you have pets producing enough fur to manufacture a second dog.

So don't buy this thinking you can disappear for three months and return to a perfectly maintained robot.

But even if the real-world interval is considerably shorter, not having to empty a tiny dustbin after every cleaning session is still fantastic.

Carpet? Don't Panic

✨ GennieGPT: 10.5mm mop lift! Carpet detection! Carpet boost! Intensive carpet cleaning! The D30 Ultra is basically a carpet specialist!

Shayak: The carpet handling is genuinely smart, almost like the D30 Ultra's much pricier X-series siblings.

The robot can lift its mop pads by 10.5mm when it detects carpet, helping prevent your carpet from receiving an unsolicited bath. It can also increase suction on carpets and offers different carpet-cleaning strategies through the app.

That matters in Indian homes, where you're quite likely to have a mixture of tiles, marble, wood, rugs and carpets rather than one uniform floor surface.

It's also capable of handling thresholds up to 20mm, which makes moving between rooms less dramatic than it is with some cheaper robot vacuums.

Still, don't leave a loose charging cable, shoelace and three pairs of headphones scattered around the floor and expect artificial intelligence to perform divine intervention.

The App Is Actually Very Good

✨ GennieGPT: Smart mapping! Cleaning zones! Carpet avoidance! Cleaning intensity! Personalised schedules! The app lets you control EVERYTHING!

Shayak: Okay, Gennie. Put the confetti away. But yes, this is one of the D30 Ultra's strongest bits. The Dreame app gives you a lot of control over how the robot cleans. You can map rooms, select specific areas, adjust cleaning intensity, schedule cleaning and create different strategies for different parts of the house.

And this is where a robot vacuum can go from being a novelty to becoming genuinely useful. You can tell it to clean the living room after dinner, avoid a particular area, concentrate on a messy section or change how aggressively it cleans different surfaces.

The app doesn't just let you press "Clean." It gives you enough control to make the robot fit into your routine. That said, the initial mapping and room setup can take a little patience. Once everything is configured properly, though, the experience is considerably easier.

Alexa, Siri, Google... Where Are You?

✨ GennieGPT: Smart home integration! Alexa! Google Assistant! Siri! The D30 Ultra is ready to become part of your futuristic smart home!

Shayak: And this is where I'm slightly less impressed. The D30 Ultra does support voice-assistant integration, but the overall voice-control experience isn't as central or seamless as I would expect from a Rs 52,999 smart cleaning appliance. Dreame itself notes that voice control depends on compatible third-party devices and services.

For most people, this isn't a deal-breaker. The app is good enough that you won't spend your evenings desperately shouting at the vacuum. But it does feel like a missed opportunity. If I'm buying a robot that is already mapping my home, deciding where to clean, washing its own mop and emptying its own dust, I'd quite like to occasionally tell it to clean the kitchen without opening an app.

Dreame D30 Ultra Review: Final Verdict

The Dreame D30 Ultra is one of those products where the spec sheet initially makes you suspicious. 25,000Pa suction. 10.5mm mop lift. 4cm MopExtend. 3.2L dust bag. 160RPM mops. 100 days of hands-free cleaning. It sounds like Dreame's marketing department sat down and decided that every available number needed to be bigger than the previous one.

But here's the funny part: a lot of the headline features actually work.

The D30 Ultra vacuums extremely well, mops surprisingly effectively and gets closer to walls and corners than most round robot vacuums. More importantly, the dock takes care of the unpleasant parts: emptying dust, washing mops, drying them, and cleaning itself.

And that's what makes this robot compelling. It isn't really about whether a robot can vacuum your floor better than you can. Of course you can probably vacuum better. You're also welcome to wake up at 7 am, move furniture, crawl under the sofa, mop the kitchen, wash the mop, empty the vacuum and do it all again tomorrow.

The D30 Ultra's argument is much simpler: Why bother?

At Rs 52,999, it's not cheap. But if you're willing to pay for convenience, this is less a robot vacuum and more a small household employee who doesn't ask for weekends off. Just don't expect it to take the bins out. Not yet, anyway.

Should You Buy Dreame D30 Ultra?