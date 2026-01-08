Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Fact Check: Are Viral Images Of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & Shraddha Kapoor Real?

Fact Check: Are Viral Images Of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & Shraddha Kapoor Real?

As the images spread, several users began scrutinising their authenticity and sought verification using AI-powered tools such as Grok.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 09:40 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Images circulating on X that appear to show actors Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor at a private birthday celebration have triggered widespread attention-and concern. Shared with celebratory captions and widely amplified by fan accounts, the images quickly gained traction. However, fact-checking by users and AI tools has flagged the visuals as likely AI-generated, raising serious questions about digital safety, misinformation and the ethical use of artificial intelligence in online spaces.

As the images spread, several users began scrutinising their authenticity and sought verification using AI-powered tools such as Grok. The response indicated that the images were not linked to any verified event involving the three actors and appeared to be synthetically generated.

Fact Check: Are Viral Images Of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & Shraddha Kapoor Real?


Fact Check: Are Viral Images Of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & Shraddha Kapoor Real?

AI-generated Content & Safety Risks

The incident has renewed concerns about how AI-generated imagery can breach digital safety norms. When realistic-looking images of public figures are circulated without disclosure, they risk misleading audiences, distorting reality and damaging trust in online information.

Experts warn that such content can have wider implications, including reputational harm, erosion of consent and the normalisation of fabricated visuals. In the case of celebrities, whose images are widely consumed and reshared, AI-generated content can spread rapidly before verification occurs, making damage difficult to reverse.

The episode also underscores the growing responsibility of social media platforms and users alike. Analysts stress the need for clearer labelling of AI-generated material, stronger moderation mechanisms and improved digital literacy to help audiences distinguish authentic content from manipulated visuals.

While AI tools are increasingly being used to debunk misinformation, the same technology is also enabling its creation. The viral spread of these images highlights the urgent need for ethical guardrails, transparency and a safety-first approach to the use of artificial intelligence in the public domain.

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 09:27 PM (IST)
