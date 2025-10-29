Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyElon Musk’s Starlink Plans Mumbai Demo To Show Security & Tech Compliance: What You Need To Know

Elon Musk’s Starlink Plans Mumbai Demo To Show Security & Tech Compliance: What You Need To Know

According to reports, Starlink plans to set up nine gateway earth stations across key Indian cities, including Mumbai, Noida, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 10:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Elon Musk’s Starlink is set to conduct demonstration runs in Mumbai on October 30 and 31, according to a report by PTI. The trials are aimed at showcasing the company’s compliance with India’s security and technical requirements for offering satellite-based broadband services, a crucial step as Starlink eyes commercial rollout in the country.

The demo sessions will reportedly take place in the presence of law enforcement and regulatory officials, using the provisional spectrum allocated to Starlink. The demonstrations are intended to prove adherence to the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) authorisation framework, which governs security and operational standards for satellite internet providers in India.

The trials come at a critical juncture as Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, works to secure the final set of government approvals required to begin its commercial broadband services in India. Industry experts view the move as a major milestone, reflecting the company’s renewed push to enter one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing internet markets.

According to reports, Starlink plans to set up nine gateway earth stations across key Indian cities, including Mumbai, Noida, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Lucknow. These ground facilities will support data transmission and network stability for the company’s satellite constellation. Starlink has also reportedly applied for 600 gigabits per second capacity through its Gen 1 satellite network.

Earlier this month, Parnil Urdhwareshe, Starlink India’s Director of Market Access, said the company is “excited” about the opportunity to bring its services to Indian users. “We are fully focused on being ready to offer Indians a secure, compliant, and high-quality broadband experience,” he added.

If successful, Starlink’s entry could significantly boost rural and remote internet connectivity, offering high-speed broadband access in areas underserved by traditional telecom operators. The company’s progress is being closely watched by both policymakers and competitors as India accelerates efforts to expand nationwide broadband coverage.

Also read
Published at : 29 Oct 2025 10:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Elon Musk SpaceX Satrlink
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pakistan Threatens To Drive Afghan Taliban ‘Back To Tora Bora Caves’ After Türkiye Talks Fail
Pakistan Threatens To Drive Afghan Taliban ‘Back To Tora Bora Caves’ After Türkiye Talks Fail
Cities
‘Won’t Give Up’: Delhi Minister Sirsa Defends Cloud Seeding Trials, Reveals Costs Amid AAP’s Attacks—EXCLUSIVE
‘Won’t Give Up’: Delhi Minister Defends Cloud Seeding Trials, Reveals Costs—EXCLUSIVE
News
China Confirms Xi-Trump Meeting In South Korea; Markets Hope For Trade Deal Breakthrough
China Confirms Xi-Trump Meeting In South Korea; Markets Hope For Trade Deal Breakthrough
Election 2025
From ‘Dance For Votes’ To ‘Local Goon’: Bihar Polls Turn Personal Between BJP And Congress
From ‘Dance For Votes’ To ‘Local Goon’: Bihar Polls Turn Personal Between BJP And Congress
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: President Draupadi Murmu set to take historic Rafale flight from Ambala air base
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica; 10 dead, 6 lakh evacuated, strongest storm in 174 years
Breaking: Indian-origin businessman Darshan Singh shot dead outside home in Canada
Rahul Gandhi to share stage with Tejashwi Yadav for first time since Bihar poll dates announced
Yalgar March Maharashtra: Thousands of farmers protest at Nagpur border demanding loan waiver in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget