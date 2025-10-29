Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Elon Musk’s Starlink is set to conduct demonstration runs in Mumbai on October 30 and 31, according to a report by PTI. The trials are aimed at showcasing the company’s compliance with India’s security and technical requirements for offering satellite-based broadband services, a crucial step as Starlink eyes commercial rollout in the country.

The demo sessions will reportedly take place in the presence of law enforcement and regulatory officials, using the provisional spectrum allocated to Starlink. The demonstrations are intended to prove adherence to the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) authorisation framework, which governs security and operational standards for satellite internet providers in India.

The trials come at a critical juncture as Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, works to secure the final set of government approvals required to begin its commercial broadband services in India. Industry experts view the move as a major milestone, reflecting the company’s renewed push to enter one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing internet markets.

According to reports, Starlink plans to set up nine gateway earth stations across key Indian cities, including Mumbai, Noida, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Lucknow. These ground facilities will support data transmission and network stability for the company’s satellite constellation. Starlink has also reportedly applied for 600 gigabits per second capacity through its Gen 1 satellite network.

Earlier this month, Parnil Urdhwareshe, Starlink India’s Director of Market Access, said the company is “excited” about the opportunity to bring its services to Indian users. “We are fully focused on being ready to offer Indians a secure, compliant, and high-quality broadband experience,” he added.

If successful, Starlink’s entry could significantly boost rural and remote internet connectivity, offering high-speed broadband access in areas underserved by traditional telecom operators. The company’s progress is being closely watched by both policymakers and competitors as India accelerates efforts to expand nationwide broadband coverage.