Delhi: Parking Fees Doubled Amid GRAP II Restrictions, Pollution Woes — Check Rates

In line with the directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has increased off-road and indoor parking charges to twice the existing rates, effective from Wednesday, until the revocation of Stage-II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

According to the official notification, this revision applies only to off-street and indoor parking managed by NDMC, while on-street and monthly parking passes remain unaffected, as their existing rates are already on the higher side.

Revised Parking Charges During GRAP Stage-II

Under the revised structure, the parking fee for four-wheelers has been increased from ₹20 to ₹40 per hour, while two-wheeler charges have doubled from ₹10 to ₹20 per hour. Similarly, indoor parking for cars will now cost ₹20 per hour (up from ₹10), and scooters will be charged ₹10 per hour, instead of ₹5. Bus parking charges are now ₹300 per hour.

The NDMC said the decision was made in “compliance with the CAQM order” as part of Delhi’s emergency response to worsening air quality under GRAP Stage-II.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data released on Wednesday morning, air quality levels in Delhi continued to remain between ‘very poor’ and ‘poor’ categories at several monitoring stations.

At 7:00 AM, the AQI in RK Puram was recorded at 308, while Anand Vihar stood at 307, both categorised as “very poor.” Ashok Vihar reported an AQI of 302 and Bawana 322, also under the “very poor” range.

Meanwhile, Dwarka Sector 8 recorded an AQI of 298, ITO 306, and Nehru Nagar 294, all falling in the “poor” category. Around Akshardham, the AQI was 307, and at India Gate, 282, both reflecting poor air conditions.

A truck-mounted water sprinkler was also deployed at Lodhi Road, where the AQI stood at 226, in a bid to bring temporary relief from the rising pollution levels, as per CPCB observations.

CAQM Enforces Ban on Non-BS-VI Goods Vehicles

The CAQM has also announced a ban on the entry of all commercial goods vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not comply with BS-VI emission standards, effective from November 1, 2025.

Quoting its earlier directive, the commission stated, “The Commission, with a view to abate air pollution caused by high volume of transport/commercial goods vehicles entering into Delhi, in exercise of its powers conferred under Section 12(1) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021, issued Statutory Direction No. 88 dated 23.04.2025, directing for a strict ban on entry of all transport/commercial goods vehicles viz. LGVs, MGVs and HGVs, other than BS-VI, CNG, LNG and EVs, into the NCT of Delhi w.e.f. 01.11.2025 except such vehicles registered in Delhi.”

The notification further clarified that non-BS-VI-compliant vehicles would only be permitted to enter the city until October 31, 2025.

In a related measure, the Delhi government recently conducted two consecutive cloud seeding operations as part of its broader air pollution control strategy.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the initiative represented a “science-first step” in the city’s efforts to tackle deteriorating air quality. “Our focus is to assess how much rainfall can be triggered under Delhi’s real-life humidity conditions. With every trial, science guides our actions—for the winter and all year round,” Sirsa said, according to ANI.