Perplexity Updates Comet Browser With Patent Lookup, New Finance Tracking Tools: Check All Features

Perplexity Updates Comet Browser With Patent Lookup, New Finance Tracking Tools: Check All Features

Perplexity AI is becoming more than a search engine. Its new Comet Assistant can now switch tabs, fill spreadsheets, compare prices, and follow multi-step tasks.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 02:18 PM (IST)
Perplexity AI is a new search engine company that many people are talking about. It is growing fast because it keeps adding new tools and features almost every month. The company is backed by Jeff Bezos, which adds to the attention. In the last two months, Perplexity AI has added new options, like searching for research patents easily. 

The company also made big changes to its AI browser tool called Comet Assistant. This assistant helps users ask questions and control tasks while they browse websites.

Comet Assistant New Features

Perplexity has made Comet Assistant smarter and more helpful. The company said the new version works 23% better than the old one. This means Comet can now follow more steps in the correct order without mistakes. 

One new feature is that Comet can move between different browser tabs. This is useful for tasks like filling spreadsheets or copying information from one page to another.

Another new change is that Comet will now ask if you want it to perform actions inside the browser. Once you choose, it will remember your choice for the whole task. 

Perplexity also changed how Comet understands web pages, so it can now work better on websites that are difficult or detailed.

Perplexity shared sample tasks users can try:

  • Ask Comet to find LinkedIn job listings for creative companies hiring product managers.
  • Ask Comet to check different travel sites and find the cheapest flight between two cities.
  • Ask Comet to make a Google Sheet to record how many days your child has been late or absent from school.

Perplexity AI Patent Search & Finance Tools

Perplexity also added a new tool to search patents. Instead of using complex patent search systems, users can simply type normal questions like “Key quantum computing patents since 2024.” 

The tool will show results along with short summaries. This feature is in beta. Pro and Max users get more search limits.

Perplexity’s Finance page now lets users see what company stocks American politicians own. The CEO said Indian users will soon be able to check the stock holdings of Indian politicians, too.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 10 Nov 2025 02:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Tags :
