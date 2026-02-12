Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyApple’s New Siri Upgrade Gets Delayed Again: Here’s Why It’s Taking So Long

Apple’s New Siri Upgrade Gets Delayed Again: Here’s Why It’s Taking So Long

Apple is holding back its advanced Siri AI upgrade due to bugs and performance gaps, even as competing assistants add smarter conversations and deeper app control across devices and services.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Apple’s big Siri AI upgrade has been delayed again, according to a new report. The smarter version of Siri that was expected in an upcoming iOS update is not ready yet. Internal testing shows the new system still has problems with speed, accuracy, and handling complex voice commands. Apple is said to be fixing core issues before releasing it to users. 

While other companies are moving fast with AI voice assistants, Apple is taking a slower and more careful path, even if it means users must wait longer for the new Siri.

Apple Siri AI Upgrade Delay: Main Reasons Explained

The new Siri is not just a small update. Apple is trying to turn it into a much more advanced AI assistant that can talk more naturally and complete multi-step tasks. But right now, it is not working smoothly in testing.

Reports say the upgraded Siri becomes slow when handling long or complicated commands. Sometimes it cuts users off before they finish speaking. In other cases, it fails to complete tasks and needs to be restarted. That makes it unreliable for daily use.

Another weak area is app actions. Apple wants Siri to handle multiple steps inside apps with one command, like finding a photo, editing it, and sending it to someone. This feature is still buggy and not consistent.

Apple is also being careful with privacy-related features. Plans for Siri to search through personal messages and history to find content are being pushed back. The company wants to avoid privacy risks and wrong results.

New Siri AI Features Compared To Alexa And Gemini

Other AI assistants are moving ahead faster. New AI versions of Alexa and Google’s Gemini assistant already support longer conversations and more detailed questions. They also connect better with third-party apps and services right now.

Apple started later in advanced AI model development compared to these companies. Now it is combining its own AI system with outside technology, which is more complex to build and test properly.

Instead of releasing a half-ready product, Apple seems to prefer waiting until the experience feels stable and polished. That means more delays, but possibly fewer problems after launch.

If progress improves, test versions of the new Siri may appear in later iOS beta updates. A full public release will likely come only when Apple is confident it works well in real-world use.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Apple's Siri AI upgrade been delayed?

The upgraded Siri is experiencing issues with speed, accuracy, and handling complex commands during internal testing. Apple is prioritizing fixing these core problems before release.

What kind of improvements is Apple aiming for with the new Siri?

Apple wants Siri to be a more advanced AI assistant capable of natural conversation and completing multi-step tasks within apps.

Are there any privacy concerns delaying the new Siri?

Yes, Apple is pushing back plans for Siri to search personal messages and history due to privacy risks and the potential for wrong results.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY
