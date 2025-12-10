Apple's New Noida Store Rent Costs More Than Most Homes: Here's What We Know So Far

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyApple's New Noida Store Rent Costs More Than Most Homes: Here's What We Know So Far

Apple’s latest retail expansion in Noida comes with a jaw-dropping lease. The rent for this store is higher than the cost of some homes, and the scale of the deal is surprising everyone.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 12:45 PM (IST)
Apple is opening its fifth retail store in India, and this one is coming up at Noida’s DLF Mall of India. The excitement is already high, but what has caught everyone’s attention is the huge cost behind this store. As per lease details accessed by CRE Matrix and reported by Hindustan Times, Apple has taken 8,240 square feet of space inside the mall. 

The entire area includes six units combined into one. The size is similar to Apple stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Bengaluru, which already see heavy footfall.

Apple Noida Store Rent Details

Apple will pay a rent of Rs 263.15 per square foot for the Noida store. This comes to about Rs 45.3 lakh every month and around Rs 5.4 crore every year. The company has signed the lease for at least 11 years. 

However, the first year will be rent-free, as mentioned in the reports. The lease was reportedly finalised in February 2025. The store will officially open on December 11, 2025, and people are expecting a big launch day turnout.

Apple Noida Store Lease Agreement

The lease agreement also includes periodic rent hikes. Every three years, the rent will increase by 15%. The total area taken by Apple, 8,240 square feet across six units, gives the brand a large space to create the kind of store experience it already offers in its BKC, Saket, Koregaon Park, and Hebbal locations.

With this new outlet, Apple is adding another important location to its retail network in India. The Noida store will likely become a major spot for buyers, especially those who visit the mall frequently.

As Apple strengthens its presence in the country, the Noida store becomes another major step in its long-term India strategy. The DLF Mall of India location is already one of the busiest malls in the region, so the store is expected to draw huge crowds once it opens. 

All eyes are now on December 11, 2025, when the store finally starts operations. The high footfall and premium location make this launch even more important for Apple’s growth in India.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 10 Dec 2025 12:45 PM (IST)
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
