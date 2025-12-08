Apple Fitness+ To Launch In India On December 15, Marking Its Biggest Global Rollout

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Apple has announced that its award-winning Fitness+ service will debut in India on December 15, marking the platform’s largest rollout since launching 5 years ago. Designed to integrate seamlessly across Apple devices, Fitness+ offers real-time personalised metrics, guided workouts, and meditation sessions accessible on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. With this expansion, Apple aims to make high-quality fitness content more widely available, giving users in India access to diverse workout types, music-driven motivation, and tailored training plans that encourage a healthier, more active lifestyle.

A Broader Fitness+ Experience

With the upcoming expansion, users across 49 countries and regions will gain access to 12 workout types-from Strength and Yoga to HIIT, Dance, and Kickboxing- with sessions ranging from 5 to 45 minutes. Fitness+ becomes even more powerful when paired with an Apple Watch or AirPods Pro 3, enabling users to view heart rate, calories burned, Activity rings and the Burn Bar directly on screen.

Custom Plans let subscribers build personalised schedules based on preferred activities, durations, trainers, and music styles. Music remains central to the experience, with curated genres such as Upbeat Anthems and Hip-Hop/R&B, now joined by a new K-Pop category available across all workout types.

Motivational features include Stay Consistent and Push Further schedules, as well as the Artist Spotlight series, which dedicates full playlists to global stars such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, and Coldplay. Users can also immerse themselves in Time to Walk audio episodes, featuring influential personalities sharing stories, photos, and songs.

Availability, Pricing & Additional Features

Apple Fitness+ will be priced at Rs 149 per month or Rs 999 per year, and supports Family Sharing for up to 5 members. 3 months of complimentary access will be offered with eligible new Apple devices, including Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, AirPods Pro 3, and Powerbeats Pro 2.

The service launches in India, Chile, Hong Kong and several other regions on December 15, with German and Spanish dubbing also arriving on the same date. Japan will receive Fitness+ early next year along with Japanese dubbing. Users can explore guided meditations across 12 themes, curated Collections, and workout programmes tailored to life stages and personal goals.