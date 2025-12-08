Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyApple Fitness+ To Launch In India On December 15, Marking Its Biggest Global Rollout

Apple Fitness+ To Launch In India On December 15, Marking Its Biggest Global Rollout

With the upcoming expansion, users across 49 countries & regions will gain access to 12 workout types-from Strength and Yoga to HIIT, Dance, and Kickboxing- with sessions ranging from 5 to 45 minutes.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 11:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Apple has announced that its award-winning Fitness+ service will debut in India on December 15, marking the platform’s largest rollout since launching 5 years ago. Designed to integrate seamlessly across Apple devices, Fitness+ offers real-time personalised metrics, guided workouts, and meditation sessions accessible on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. With this expansion, Apple aims to make high-quality fitness content more widely available, giving users in India access to diverse workout types, music-driven motivation, and tailored training plans that encourage a healthier, more active lifestyle.

A Broader Fitness+ Experience

With the upcoming expansion, users across 49 countries and regions will gain access to 12 workout types-from Strength and Yoga to HIIT, Dance, and Kickboxing- with sessions ranging from 5 to 45 minutes. Fitness+ becomes even more powerful when paired with an Apple Watch or AirPods Pro 3, enabling users to view heart rate, calories burned, Activity rings and the Burn Bar directly on screen.

Custom Plans let subscribers build personalised schedules based on preferred activities, durations, trainers, and music styles. Music remains central to the experience, with curated genres such as Upbeat Anthems and Hip-Hop/R&B, now joined by a new K-Pop category available across all workout types.

Motivational features include Stay Consistent and Push Further schedules, as well as the Artist Spotlight series, which dedicates full playlists to global stars such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, and Coldplay. Users can also immerse themselves in Time to Walk audio episodes, featuring influential personalities sharing stories, photos, and songs.

Availability, Pricing & Additional Features

Apple Fitness+ will be priced at Rs 149 per month or Rs 999 per year, and supports Family Sharing for up to 5 members. 3 months of complimentary access will be offered with eligible new Apple devices, including Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, AirPods Pro 3, and Powerbeats Pro 2.

The service launches in India, Chile, Hong Kong and several other regions on December 15, with German and Spanish dubbing also arriving on the same date. Japan will receive Fitness+ early next year along with Japanese dubbing. Users can explore guided meditations across 12 themes, curated Collections, and workout programmes tailored to life stages and personal goals.

Also read
Published at : 08 Dec 2025 11:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Apple Apple Fitness+ Apple TV Apple Fitness
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra Fled To Thailand Hours After 25 Killed
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra Fled To Thailand Hours After 25 Killed
News
‘Nehru Spent 12 Years in Jail, You Still Criticise Him’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi In Lok Sabha
‘Nehru Spent 12 Years in Jail, You Still Criticise Him’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi In Lok Sabha
News
IndiGo Refund Update: Rs 827 Crore Issued, 4,500 Bags Returned So Far
IndiGo Refund Update: Rs 827 Crore Issued, 4,500 Bags Returned So Far
World
Japan Hit By Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake; Tsunami Warning Issued
Japan Hit By Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake; Tsunami Warning Issued
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Mataram: From British-Era Resistance to the Spiritual Voice of India’s Freedom Struggle
Breaking: ₹1 Crore Rewarded Naxalite Ramdher Majji Surrenders in Chhattisgarh with Team
Breaking: Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Club Owners Absconding, Police Launch Multi-State Manhunt
Breaking: Govt Admits Helplessness as Rupee Slides, Says “Market Will Decide the Fate”
Breaking: IndiGo Crisis Enters Sixth Day, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Left Stranded
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
OPINION | The Generation Gap Is No Longer About Age. It's About Velocity
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget