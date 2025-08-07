Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
iPhone 17 Release Date Leaked: Launch & Pre-Order Timelines Reveal 2024 Similarities. Details Here

iPhone 17 could follow a same launch time line as iPhone 16.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 10:25 AM (IST)

iPhone 17 Release Date: Apple’s next iPhone launch is just around the corner, and fresh leaks suggest a lineup shake-up, new naming conventions, and a steeper price tag. The much-anticipated iPhone 17 series could arrive with four variants: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, bringing a blend of upgrades and strategic rebranding.

A Familiar Launch Window, But With Fresh Devices

If the latest leak from Germany’s telecom circles is to be believed, Apple has already communicated a launch timeline to carriers. While Apple hasn’t confirmed the dates, the information aligns with past predictions by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who projected an announcement window between September 8 and 10.

Should this leak pan out, pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series could kick off on September 12, with deliveries and in-store availability starting the following Friday, September 19.

The new iPhone 17 Air appears to be the biggest surprise in the lineup, potentially sitting between the standard and Pro models. Apple also seems to be preparing a major accessory push, with the launch of the third-generation AirPods Pro and three new smartwatches, the Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and Apple Watch Ultra 3, all tipped to debut alongside the iPhones.

Price Bump Likely For Higher-End Models

While the base iPhone 17 is expected to stick to the $799 price point seen with the iPhone 16, things may look a bit steeper for the other models. The iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max are likely to cost $50 more than their predecessors. In India, this could mean a hike of around Rs 4,000.

The pricing revision appears to be driven by a mix of upgraded hardware and broader economic factors. Improved chipsets, larger and brighter displays, and premium build materials are expected to justify the higher price. Additionally, inflationary pressures, which Apple reportedly hasn't reflected in recent pricing, may now be factored in.

Power Boost & Screen Size Shake-Up

Performance upgrades are a major part of this year’s iPhone refresh. The regular iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are rumoured to run on the A19 chip, while the Pro and Pro Max models may be powered by the more capable A19 Pro processor.

When it comes to display sizes, there seems to be a subtle but meaningful shift. Both the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro could sport 6.3-inch displays. The new iPhone 17 Air may feature a slightly larger 6.5-inch screen, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to push the boundaries further with a 6.9-inch panel.

As Apple gears up for what could be a significant refresh across its hardware lineup, the focus is not just on performance but also positioning, with a new model tier and revised pricing strategy setting the stage for a busy September.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. A tech aficionado, he is finding the next big tech blunder to shed spotlight on and the next big AI trend to capture. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 07 Aug 2025 10:25 AM (IST)
