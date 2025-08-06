WhatsApp Cracks Down On Scam Groups Its Latest Safety Feature, Bans 6.8 Million Accounts

WhatsApp has rolled out a new safety feature in India this week, targeting one of the most common methods scamsters use, adding unsuspecting users to dubious group chats. Dubbed “Safety Overview,” the feature acts as a checkpoint before users are pulled into group chats by unfamiliar numbers. If someone not in your contact list adds you to a group, you’ll now see a safety screen before any messages load. This preview offers critical information, including who created the group, how many participants are involved, and essential safety tips.

Until the user makes a decision, notifications from that group remain muted.

This is WhatsApp’s latest effort to tighten the reins on fraud attempts that often start with unsolicited group adds, a tactic used frequently in spammy job scams or cryptocurrency cons.

Meta-WhatsApp Task Force Bans 6.8 Million Scam-Linked Accounts

Beyond product updates, WhatsApp is doubling down on enforcement. The company, along with Meta’s broader security infrastructure, has been actively targeting what it calls large-scale “scam centres,” often run by organised crime rings and powered by forced labour in parts of Southeast Asia.

In just the first six months of 2025, over 6.8 million accounts tied to these operations were detected and banned, many before they could even go live and start tricking users. These takedowns are part of a growing push by tech giants to clamp down on increasingly sophisticated online scams.

A recent example saw OpenAI, Meta, and WhatsApp collaborate to neutralise a scam network based in Cambodia. “This particular scam used ChatGPT to create initial messages that directed people to a WhatsApp chat, which then moved to Telegram,” Meta said. “Before requesting money to be sent into a cryptocurrency account, the scammers would first establish trust by offering fictitious jobs, such as getting paid to ‘like’ videos.”

WhatsApp Urges Users To Stay Alert & Take Control

While tech-based barriers are evolving, WhatsApp is reminding users that vigilance remains the strongest defence.

“Users must remain vigilant to protect themselves from scams. It is crucial to always pause and consider the risks before responding to suspicious messages, particularly those from unknown numbers that promise quick financial gains,” the company noted.

For added protection, WhatsApp recommends that users perform a privacy checkup, enable two-step verification, and make full use of the block and report features. Other helpful tools include Silence Unknown Callers, which filters out scammy calls, and making sure you’re always using the official version of WhatsApp, not any modified third-party clone.

With scammers getting smarter, Meta and WhatsApp’s response is clear: better tools, stronger enforcement, and a push for user awareness. The ‘Safety Overview’ tool might just be the first of several layers of protection users can expect in the near future.