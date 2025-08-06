Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWhatsApp Cracks Down On Scam Groups Its Latest Safety Feature, Bans 6.8 Million Accounts

WhatsApp Cracks Down On Scam Groups Its Latest Safety Feature, Bans 6.8 Million Accounts

This is WhatsApp’s latest effort to tighten the reins on fraud attempts that often start with unsolicited group adds, a tactic used frequently in spammy job scams or cryptocurrency cons.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 05:09 PM (IST)

WhatsApp has rolled out a new safety feature in India this week, targeting one of the most common methods scamsters use, adding unsuspecting users to dubious group chats. Dubbed “Safety Overview,” the feature acts as a checkpoint before users are pulled into group chats by unfamiliar numbers. If someone not in your contact list adds you to a group, you’ll now see a safety screen before any messages load. This preview offers critical information, including who created the group, how many participants are involved, and essential safety tips.

Until the user makes a decision, notifications from that group remain muted.

This is WhatsApp’s latest effort to tighten the reins on fraud attempts that often start with unsolicited group adds, a tactic used frequently in spammy job scams or cryptocurrency cons.

Meta-WhatsApp Task Force Bans 6.8 Million Scam-Linked Accounts

Beyond product updates, WhatsApp is doubling down on enforcement. The company, along with Meta’s broader security infrastructure, has been actively targeting what it calls large-scale “scam centres,” often run by organised crime rings and powered by forced labour in parts of Southeast Asia.

In just the first six months of 2025, over 6.8 million accounts tied to these operations were detected and banned, many before they could even go live and start tricking users. These takedowns are part of a growing push by tech giants to clamp down on increasingly sophisticated online scams.

A recent example saw OpenAI, Meta, and WhatsApp collaborate to neutralise a scam network based in Cambodia. “This particular scam used ChatGPT to create initial messages that directed people to a WhatsApp chat, which then moved to Telegram,” Meta said. “Before requesting money to be sent into a cryptocurrency account, the scammers would first establish trust by offering fictitious jobs, such as getting paid to ‘like’ videos.”

WhatsApp Urges Users To Stay Alert & Take Control

While tech-based barriers are evolving, WhatsApp is reminding users that vigilance remains the strongest defence.

“Users must remain vigilant to protect themselves from scams. It is crucial to always pause and consider the risks before responding to suspicious messages, particularly those from unknown numbers that promise quick financial gains,” the company noted.

For added protection, WhatsApp recommends that users perform a privacy checkup, enable two-step verification, and make full use of the block and report features. Other helpful tools include Silence Unknown Callers, which filters out scammy calls, and making sure you’re always using the official version of WhatsApp, not any modified third-party clone.

With scammers getting smarter, Meta and WhatsApp’s response is clear: better tools, stronger enforcement, and a push for user awareness. The ‘Safety Overview’ tool might just be the first of several layers of protection users can expect in the near future.

Also read

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. A tech aficionado, he is finding the next big tech blunder to shed spotlight on and the next big AI trend to capture. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 06 Aug 2025 05:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
WhatsApp TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi To Visit China For SCO Summit, First Trip Since 2020 Galwan Clash: Report
PM Modi To Visit China For SCO Summit, First Trip Since 2020 Galwan Clash: Report
Cities
Uttarkashi Cloudburst Death Toll Rises To 5; CM Pushkar Dhami Reviews Damage On Ground — Updates
Uttarkashi Cloudburst Death Toll Rises To 5; CM Pushkar Dhami Reviews Damage On Ground
Business
Trump Calls India A ‘Dead Economy’, RBI Responds: We’re Contributing More To Global Growth Than US
‘Dead Economy’? We’re Growing At 6.5%, Contributing 18% To World GDP: RBI Responds To Trump
Business
Stock Market Extends Losing Streak; Sensex Sheds 166 Points As RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged
Stock Market Extends Losing Streak; Sensex Sheds 166 Points As RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dharali Village Cut Off After Cloudburst in Uttarkashi; Rescue Ops Hampered by Landslides
Breaking: CM Dhami Conducts Aerial Survey as Uttarkashi Battles Aftermath of Cloudburst | ABP NEWS
Uttarkashi Disaster: Landslides and Flooding Leave Dharali Inaccessible | ABP NEWS
Dharali Disaster: CMO Sends Psychiatrists to Treat Deep Psychological Wounds | ABP NEWS
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Roads Washed Away, 50+ Missing in Cloudburst Aftermath | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
One Year After Hasina, Bangladesh's Islamist Anarchy Continues | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget