Apple iPhone 17 Launch Live Updates: Pro Models, Bigger Battery, Watch Series 11 And More To Unveil
Excitement builds as Apple gears up to reveal the iPhone 17 lineup at its big ‘Awe Dropping’ event, with new Pro models, Watch Series 11, AirPods, and more surprises expected.
Background
iPhone 17 Launch, Apple Event 2025 Live Updates: Apple’s much-hyped ‘Awe Dropping’ event is finally here, and the spotlight is on the iPhone 17 series. From the super-slim iPhone 17 Air to the powerhouse Pro Max, Apple is promising some big leaps this year. Alongside, we’re also seeing updates to the Apple Watch, AirPods, and a few surprises that Tim Cook always loves to save for the end.
The launch will introduce four devices, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, making it one of Apple’s most significant smartphone reveals in recent years.
For the first time in five years, Apple is reportedly planning a major redesign. The standout newcomer, the iPhone 17 Air, draws inspiration from the MacBook Air, featuring an ultra-thin chassis measuring just 5.5mm, a 6.6-inch OLED ProMotion display, and a lightweight frame. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could pack a massive 5,000mAh battery — the largest ever in an iPhone — paired with advanced OLED panels for brighter visuals without sacrificing efficiency.
How to Watch
Apple’s event will stream live on Apple.com, the Apple TV app, and YouTube. The show kicks off at 10:30 PM IST, and fans worldwide will be watching as Apple unveils what could be its most exciting iPhone lineup since the iPhone X
Color options are also expanding, with green and purple tipped to join Apple’s lineup of vibrant finishes. On pricing, reports suggest the base iPhone 17 will start at $799 (₹89,900 in India), with the Air at around $899–$949, and the Pro Max crossing ₹1.6 lakh in India.
The event begins at 10:30 PM IST and can be streamed live on Apple’s website, YouTube, or the Apple TV app.
First Redesign in Five Years
This year’s highlight is a major design overhaul, something Apple hasn’t attempted in half a decade. The new iPhone 17 Air, inspired by the MacBook Air and iPad Air, could become the slimmest iPhone ever at just 5.5mm. It may feature a 6.6-inch OLED ProMotion display, a lightweight titanium frame, and a single 48MP rear camera.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to push boundaries with a huge 5,000mAh battery, the largest in any iPhone to date, coupled with advanced OLED panels designed for brighter visuals without draining power. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 17 could grow to 6.3 inches, matching the Pro variant in size. In contrast, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max could ditch titanium altogether in favour of a lighter aluminium frame. According to reports, this switch improves heat dissipation and comfort, especially useful for heavy tasks like gaming or extended 4K video recording. The Pro Max may also pack a massive 5,000mAh battery, the largest ever in an iPhone, balancing weight and performance.
Camera Upgrades
Photography enthusiasts are in for a treat. All four models could get a 24MP front camera, while the Pro variants may include a 48MP triple-lens system with Wide, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto sensors. The Pro Max might even record 8K video, making it ideal for creators.
Colours and Pricing
Apple is said to be experimenting with new shades, with green and purple likely to join the lineup. Pricing is expected to start at $799 (₹89,900 in India) for the base iPhone 17, while the Air may cost between $899–$949. The Pro Max could touch ₹1.64 lakh, depending on region and storage options.
