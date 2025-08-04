Apple Working On ChatGPT-Style AI Engine Ahead Of iPhone 17 Launch: Report

Apple has reportedly set up a dedicated internal team to build a chatbot-like AI engine capable of handling knowledge-based queries in natural conversation. Internally dubbed the “Answer Engine,” this tool is being developed under a newly formed group called “Answers, Knowledge and Information” (AKI). Leading this initiative is Robby Walker, a former Siri executive who now works under Apple’s AI chief, John Giannandrea.

Unlike its earlier AI ventures that leaned heavily on external partners, like OpenAI powering advanced Siri prompts, Apple is now pivoting towards a fully native AI search solution. The aim is clear: to challenge the likes of ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini by crafting a streamlined, conversational AI that can deliver context-aware responses with Apple’s signature polish.

From Genmoji To Generative Search

The shift comes as Apple’s newly unveiled “Apple Intelligence” platform receives mixed reviews. While features like Genmoji and smart summaries generated buzz, the reliance on third-party AI engines raised eyebrows. By developing the Answer Engine internally, Apple is trying to fuse Siri’s contextual strengths with the creative output of generative AI.

The Answer Engine, while still in early development, is reportedly designed to crawl the web and provide answers to general knowledge questions. Apple is mulling multiple integration paths, either releasing it as a standalone app or baking it deeper into core iOS functions like Siri, Safari, and Spotlight. Recent Apple job listings seeking engineers with experience in search algorithms suggest the project is gaining momentum.

A Strategic U-Turn At Apple

Apple’s venture into generative AI marks a notable departure from its previously cautious stance on chatbot-style tools. Until recently, senior Apple leadership had been sceptical about the real-world usefulness of conversational AI. The company’s new direction reflects both the pressure to keep up with AI competitors and a need to reinvent Siri, which has lagged behind newer assistants in terms of capability and user satisfaction.

“If successful, the AKI-led Answer Engine could mark a turning point for Apple’s AI strategy, not only addressing Siri’s long-standing weaknesses, but also redefining how search works across the Apple ecosystem,” the Bloomberg report noted.

Meanwhile, hardware development is moving full steam ahead. Prototype units of the iPhone 17 Pro have reportedly been spotted in San Francisco, carefully disguised in camouflage cases. The sighting suggests that Apple is gearing up to make its next flagship device a showcase for the Answer Engine and other AI-first innovations.

As Apple charts its future in a rapidly evolving AI race, its in-house Answer Engine could be the missing piece that finally transforms Siri from a laggard into a true digital assistant contender.