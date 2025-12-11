Android Now Lets You Share Live Video In Emergencies: Here’s How The New Feature Works

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Google has introduced a new feature called Android Emergency Live Video. As the name says, it lets you share live video with emergency services. You can start streaming with just one tap, which is important when every second matters. During an emergency call or text, the dispatcher can ask for live video, and you choose whether to share it. The video helps responders understand the situation faster and guides them with steps like CPR.

The feature needs no setup, is encrypted, and is rolling out in the US and some regions in Germany and Mexico.

Android Emergency Live Video Feature Explained

The Android Emergency Live Video feature is designed to help emergency responders understand your situation faster. When the dispatcher requests video, you stay in full control. You choose whether to share the video, and you can stop it anytime.

The video is encrypted by default, so no one else can see it. This makes the feature safe, private, and easy to use.

This real-time video helps responders see what is happening at your location. With this live view, they can guide you step-by-step through urgent actions, including life-saving help like CPR.

This support can continue until emergency teams reach you in person. The main goal is to reduce response time and give better instructions when you need help the most.

Android Emergency Live Video Rollout Update

Google has started rolling out Android Emergency Live Video in the United States and in select regions of Germany and Mexico.

The feature works on Android phones running Android 8 or later, as long as Google Play Services is available. There is no setup required, so users do not need to change any settings before using it.

Google also said that it is working closely with public safety organisations around the world. The company plans to expand this feature to more places in the future.

For now, only certain regions have access, but Google aims to grow the availability step by step so more people can use this important safety tool.