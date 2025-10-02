AI Is The New Career Coach: How Students Can Upskill & Beat Rising Unemployment In 2025

By Ashish Munjal

As per the study conducted by the Periodic Labour Force Survey, the unemployment rate in 2025 increased to 5.6% compared to 5.1% in May. While this is worrisome, the young graduates are facing multiple challenges. Not many organisations find them employable, as they lack the skills that the industry demands. This major gap is further widened with students becoming sceptical about their careers as more and more jobs are being overtaken by artificial intelligence.

However, one must change with the changing times, and students must use AI for their own benefit. In other words, AI is not an enemy but must be turned into an ally, because the future belongs to those who will be able to skill up and sail with the flow.

AI As A Learning Ally

For students, there are multiple ways they can use the power of AI to upgrade, upskill and become employable. Today, we have available custom-trained AI co-pilots that are powered by the highly reliable DeepSeek R1 model.

It is a virtual assistant that delivers hyper-personalised learning guidance for students, making amends as the student progresses and tailoring it as per the understanding level, as well as the aspirations of the student. Technology has also made it possible to have multi-agent workflow orchestration platforms that coordinate specialised agents and collaborate to deliver complex educational tasks.

This creates an intelligent ecosystem, and the reliance on isolated tools goes down.

In the learning process, a student needs to do research. While earlier students relied on books, the internet made things better with faster accessibility to the required information. AI has completely changed this; different tools can now share text and simplify and explain it in a language that is easy for students to understand.

Today, we have multiple such platforms, and each one has its own advantage. We now have a groundbreaking unified AI model integration platform that orchestrates DeepSeek R1, OpenAI 4o and Llama 3.2 in one place, enabling students to research through a single interface that is intuitive, faster and more cohesive.

This model has unprecedented educational capabilities and can be used for academic research as well as problem-solving, which is key to any organisation. Knowing this skill and using it well will give the students an edge over others when they seek employment.

From Resume To Interviews: AI In Job Preparation

While one can organise study schedules and get instant academic assistance as well as source relevant information, students find their value of education improving, making them better skilled in their chosen fields. Once they are graduates, they will need to apply for jobs. With a rising population, students will be competing with hundreds and thousands of peers when it comes to that coveted job.

Apart from their degree and skills gained, they will only stand out when their resume is able to pass through the initial scrutiny, especially when there are multiple job applications and screening is being done by AI. Automated resume enhancement engines give real-time AI-powered feedback on not just the content but also the image quality and formatting. This leads to improved selection rates, boosting the confidence of students.

AI-powered mock personal interviews can also be of good help in training the students to confidently face interviews, and the critical feedback helps them to work on their weak areas and flourish in their careers. Thus, today’s students must align their skills with AI in accordance with the needs of the industry; only then will they be a right fit for employability.

(The author is the Co-founder & CEO, Sunstone)

