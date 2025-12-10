Land Disputes To Medical Aid: Yogi directs Quick Relief At Gorakhpur Janta Darshan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janta Darshan in Gorakhpur on Wednesday, hearing grievances from around 200 people and assuring visitors that “every issue will be resolved effectively”. Returning to the city after spending the night at Gorakhnath Temple, he met residents seeking help on issues ranging from land disputes to medical treatment. He instructed officials to ensure timely, transparent handling of complaints and said financial constraints should not block access to healthcare. The visit combined administrative outreach with his customary morning routine inside the temple complex.

CM Hears Grievances

The programme, held at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan auditorium, drew a large number of women. Moving through the hall, the chief minister asked each person about their complaint and directed officials to provide swift, satisfactory resolutions.

On land-related complaints, he ordered strict legal action. In a case where a woman claimed her home had been set on fire, he directed authorities to act immediately against those involved. He told officials to handle applications sensitively and ensure no citizen felt overlooked.

Aid For Medical Cases

Many attendees sought help for serious illnesses. Yogi Adityanath said the government would not allow financial hardship to delay treatment. He asked officials to quickly complete hospital estimates and forward them for approval, noting that assistance could be provided through the Chief Minister’s discretionary fund.

Routine Temple Visit

Earlier, the chief minister followed his daily routine at Gorakhnath Temple. After offering prayers to Guru Gorakhnath and paying homage to Mahant Avaidyanath, he toured the complex and visited the cowshed, where he fed cows and calves jaggery and roti. Peacocks gathered around him during the visit as he prepared to begin the day’s engagements.