Cyber Scam Hits TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee: Rs 56 Lakh Vanishes From SBI Account

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee has reportedly fallen victim to a major online banking scam, losing Rs 56 lakh after cybercriminals allegedly hacked into his State Bank of India (SBI) account. Banerjee, who represents the Serampore Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal, discovered the fraud when bank officials from the SBI High Court branch in Kolkata detected suspicious transactions and lodged a formal complaint with the Kolkata Police Cyber Crime Cell. The large-scale theft has triggered a high-level investigation into how the scammers gained unauthorised access to the MP’s account.

According to sources, the funds were siphoned off in multiple transactions before the breach was detected. The bank authorities immediately alerted law enforcement and initiated internal security checks to trace the money trail. Kolkata Police have since launched an investigation, focusing on the sequence of unauthorised online transactions and the potential use of phishing or malware to infiltrate the account.

Officials said, “A formal complaint has been filed by the State Bank of India’s High Court branch regarding unauthorised access to an account belonging to a Member of Parliament. The matter is under active investigation.”

While police have not disclosed details about the method used by the fraudsters or their possible location, digital forensic experts are analysing transaction logs and IP traces to identify the perpetrators. Investigators are also examining whether the breach involved domestic or international networks.

Banerjee has not made any public statement regarding the cyber theft so far. Party sources, however, described the incident as “deeply concerning” and urged authorities to strengthen cybersecurity protocols in banking systems.

The case underscores the growing threat of online scams and digital financial frauds, which continue to target even high-profile individuals. In recent months, several politicians and public figures across India have reported similar cases of cyber theft involving OTP phishing and remote access scams.

Authorities said further updates will be shared as the investigation progresses, with efforts currently focused on recovering the stolen funds and identifying the culprits behind the Rs 56 lakh fraud.